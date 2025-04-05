Vivian Balakrishnan, Shanmugam sound alarm on Trump's tariffs as Singapore braces for impact

SINGAPORE: Two Cabinet ministers sounded the alarm over United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on Saturday (Apr 5), calling it "a profound setback" to the global system and "a shadow (that) is forming across the world”.

Echoing Friday's statement by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the sweeping tariffs, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan cautioned that the erosion of interdependence and mutual agreements could bring higher inflation and slower growth.

He said that in the last 80 years, there has generally been progressive economic integration, growth of global supply chains, and multinational companies expanding and investing around the world.

The “organising principle” was about economic efficiency and competitive advantage, he added.

“And if you think about Singapore for the last 60 years, we realise our policies – economic, social, education – have actually been finely tuned to take maximum advantage of a world that operates on this basis.”

In a YouTube video posted on Friday, Mr Wong said the tariffs marked a "seismic change" in the global order, one where rules-based globalisation and free trade are over, to turn into one that is "more arbitrary, protectionist, and dangerous".

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is also the trade and industry minister, also warned of the significant impact of the tariffs, prompting Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh to back Mr Wong’s call for unity on Saturday morning.

At his constituency event in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Member of Parliament for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, said: “This is a big moment. This is a turning point, a profound setback to the way the world has operated for the last 80 years.”

He was present at the Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council’s five-year master plan event with fellow MPs Christopher de Souza, Sim Ann, Edward Chia from Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Liang Eng Hwa from Bukit Panjang SMC.



In a separate event at Nee Soon GRC, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam called the newly imposed tariffs “a very serious situation” and described it as akin to “a shadow that is forming across the world”.



"With the tariffs that are being imposed across almost every country in the world, it's going to have a serious impact on economies around the world."

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Shanmugam were asked to weigh in on the tariffs, which have triggered a wave of retaliatory measures from affected nations like China, following Trump’s announcement on Wednesday.

Singapore, the only Southeast Asian country with a trade surplus with the US, will face a baseline 10 per cent tariff.

In contrast, other Southeast Asian nations such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Myanmar will see tariffs ranging from 18 to 49 per cent.



While Mr Gan expressed disappointment with the tariffs, he said on Thursday Singapore would not be taking retaliatory measures against them even though it could have chosen to do so.