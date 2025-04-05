Trump tariffs: Pritam Singh backs PM Wong’s call for unity amid significant uncertainties

SINGAPORE: A trade-exposed nation like Singapore will have to remain nimble and fleet-footed in the face of global uncertainties, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said on Saturday (Apr 5) in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement this week.
Echoing Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call for people to stand united, Mr Singh wrote on Facebook: “Yesterday evening, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for a united population in the face of significant uncertainties. The PM is correct.
“A united population requires Singaporeans, regardless of our differences, to row in the same direction, more so as we enter another strait of uncharted waters.”
The Workers’ Party chief added that a united society is one where all Singaporeans are represented in parliament.
“Unity in diversity, regardless of race or religion, is Singapore’s best response to an unknown future,” Mr Singh said.
“It is for this very reason that the WP has long called for a rational and responsible opposition politics in this country we call home. That call continues to evolve with the importance of a loyal opposition - one that is loyal to Singapore.”
The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed a baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent on Singapore and other countries.
Dozens of other US trading partners face varying higher rates. China was a key target, with stinging new US tariffs of 34 per cent on top of existing levies, bringing the total to 54 per cent.
Beijing retaliated on Friday, announcing additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US goods from Apr 10.
Mr Wong said in a YouTube video on Friday that Singapore must brace itself for more shocks to come, as the global calm and stability that once existed "will not return anytime soon".
"We cannot expect that the rules which protected small states will still hold," said Mr Wong.
"I am sharing this with you so that we can all be mentally prepared. So that we will not be caught off guard. Let us not be lulled into complacency. The risks are real. The stakes are high."
On Saturday, Mr Singh said change and unpredictability are an ever-present reality for nations heavily reliant on trade, and this is accentuated by industrial transformation and technology.
“As we face a new chapter in the history of Singapore, the Workers’ Party will step up and do right by Singapore - together with all Singaporeans,” he added.