Trump's 25% auto tariffs: Price cuts and 'safe mode' - how Southeast Asia players might ride out turbulence

BANGKOK/KUALA LUMPUR: “Great uncertainty” has gripped Asia’s automakers, meaning a likely short-term scenario is that companies will consolidate their existing business activities and relationships and take fewer risks, experts told CNA.

They added that global economic headwinds and stale domestic demand for cars across the region mean it is unlikely to be a boon period for anyone involved in the auto industry right now.

“Everyone will need to sit tight and allow this process to play out a bit further before drawing any firm conclusions. It is as yet unclear how much room there will be for negotiation or perhaps exemptions granted,” said Stephen Olson, a visiting senior fellow at ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

“Trump’s trade policy has consistently zig-zagged all over the place. By next week, we could be in a different world. The dust needs to settle,” he said.

As United States President Donald Trump hits the global automotive industry with sweeping tariffs, automakers with significant business in the US could look to build up existing ASEAN partnerships and strengthen regional supply chains to soften the blow, analysts say.

They added that opportunities could present over the mid-term for more investments and focus landing in Southeast Asia, which has long been considered a friendly business environment for major carmakers in both China and Japan, as well as medium-sized players in South Korea and Taiwan.

“Global trade has really high uncertainty right now. All the firms are suffering and looking ahead to the future,” said Archanun Kohpaiboon, an associate professor at the Faculty of Economics at Thammasat University in Bangkok.

The US is a key market for the export of auto parts for Vietnam and Thailand, though less important for other manufacturing hubs like Malaysia and Indonesia.

But while dramatic economic impacts may not hit all Southeast Asian countries, the tariffs' ripple effects could mean new market dynamics for the region.