GE2025: “No abandonment” of Marine Parade, says Dr Tan See Leng
“I don't think I've ever abandoned Marine Parade. It was a walkover," said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.
SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Saturday (Apr 26) that he did not abandon the constituency that he previously helmed, in response to Singapore Democratic Party chairman Paul Tambyah’s remarks at opposition party’s rally a day ago.
Defending the party chief Chee Soon Juan’s decision to leave Bukit Batok and contest Sembawang West SMC, Dr Tambyah had questioned if Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was referring to the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) own Nomination Day switches when accusing Dr Chee of abandoning Bukit Batok.
Dr Tan was initially slated to lead the PAP team at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights but was moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC on Nomination Day itself.
During a media interview at Teck Whye Market during a walkabout on Saturday, Dr Tan said the result “speak for itself”.
“I don't think I've ever abandoned Marine Parade. It was a walkover, it was a walkover. It was a walkover. I said it three times,” said Dr Tan, previously the anchor minister of Marine Parade GRC.
“There's no abandonment here. We had a solid team there, right? And the fact is that because of the initiatives, I think that the opposition has chosen to redeploy their own talents elsewhere.”
Dr Tan added that since it was a walkover, he felt that he had to “stand up when called upon to go to anywhere that the party and the country think they need me to go".
At Chua Chu Kang GRC, Dr Tan replaces Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who moved to the new Punggol GRC in another surprise move.
Dr Tan was with his new election team-mates at the walkabout on Saturday: Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Mr Jeffrey Siow and Dr Choo Pei Ling.
“Look at the walkabouts, you have seen the warmth, the emotional attachment, the deep connections that the residents have for DPM Gan,” said Dr Tan.
“I don't think that he abandoned because we both worked together very closely in the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry).”
Mr Gan is currently Minister for Trade and Industry, with Dr Tan as the second minister. PAP’s Chua Chu Kang candidate, Mr Siow, also served as second permanent secretary at the ministry.
“We are a big family and he (Mr Gan) specifically asked me, please take care of my Chua Chu Kang residents. There's no abandonment whatsoever.”
Under the latest review of the nation's electoral map, the Bukit Batok seat was absorbed into Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.
Punggol GRC was formed with areas carved out from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC as well as the former Punggol West SMC.
WINNING OVER CHUA CHU KANG RESIDENTS
When Dr Tan first spoke with residents of Chua Chu Kang, he said that even though they were “worried” and “apprehensive” about the departure of Mr Gan, they understood that the shuffling around was part of the “national strategy” and was needed for the country.
Over the last few days of campaigning, Dr Tan said the residents have warmed up to him and this is “just the start of it”.
“I felt that there was a lot of warmth, and I hope that residents will give me a chance to try,” he said.
Dr Tan said he told the residents he has “very, very big” shoes to fill, but he will do his “level best”.
Observing that Chua Chu Kang is home to many young families and elderly residents, Dr Tan said several initiatives he introduced in Marine Parade GRC could also be implemented to benefit the community here.
“Over the next couple of months, in my dialogue sessions with the residents, we'll see whether we can actually expand or extend it here. I think it would be a good way to bond the community together,” he said.
HELP FOR WORKERS
Dr Tan was also asked for his thoughts on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s PAP political broadcast on Friday, during which he warned of a “storm ahead” amid a “profound global change”.
A recession cannot be ruled out, said Mr Wong, adding that job losses and retrenchment could happen.
“We are prepared, and we are prepared for the worst,” said Dr Tan, who is part of a national task force set up to address the challenges arising from global economic uncertainties, particularly those linked to US tariffs.
“We have a slew of measures, and if called upon, we will not hesitate to implement them in the shortest possible time,” said Dr Tan, adding that there are initiatives in the works targeted at fresh graduates and mid-career workers.
He appealed to workers to give his team a “strong mandate” so that the government can do its “utmost best to uplift the lives of all our fellow Singaporeans”.
“I ask for a strong mandate only with the PAP government because we have well-proven strategies. We are trusted,” he said.