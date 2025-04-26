GE2025: “No abandonment” of Marine Parade, says Dr Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Saturday (Apr 26) that he did not abandon the constituency that he previously helmed, in response to Singapore Democratic Party chairman Paul Tambyah’s remarks at opposition party’s rally a day ago.

Defending the party chief Chee Soon Juan’s decision to leave Bukit Batok and contest Sembawang West SMC, Dr Tambyah had questioned if Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was referring to the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) own Nomination Day switches when accusing Dr Chee of abandoning Bukit Batok.

Dr Tan was initially slated to lead the PAP team at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights but was moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC on Nomination Day itself.

During a media interview at Teck Whye Market during a walkabout on Saturday, Dr Tan said the result “speak for itself”.

“I don't think I've ever abandoned Marine Parade. It was a walkover, it was a walkover. It was a walkover. I said it three times,” said Dr Tan, previously the anchor minister of Marine Parade GRC.

“There's no abandonment here. We had a solid team there, right? And the fact is that because of the initiatives, I think that the opposition has chosen to redeploy their own talents elsewhere.”

Dr Tan added that since it was a walkover, he felt that he had to “stand up when called upon to go to anywhere that the party and the country think they need me to go".

At Chua Chu Kang GRC, Dr Tan replaces Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who moved to the new Punggol GRC in another surprise move.

Dr Tan was with his new election team-mates at the walkabout on Saturday: Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Mr Jeffrey Siow and Dr Choo Pei Ling.

“Look at the walkabouts, you have seen the warmth, the emotional attachment, the deep connections that the residents have for DPM Gan,” said Dr Tan.

“I don't think that he abandoned because we both worked together very closely in the MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry).”

Mr Gan is currently Minister for Trade and Industry, with Dr Tan as the second minister. PAP’s Chua Chu Kang candidate, Mr Siow, also served as second permanent secretary at the ministry.

“We are a big family and he (Mr Gan) specifically asked me, please take care of my Chua Chu Kang residents. There's no abandonment whatsoever.”

Under the latest review of the nation's electoral map, the Bukit Batok seat was absorbed into Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

Punggol GRC was formed with areas carved out from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC as well as the former Punggol West SMC.

