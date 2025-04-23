GE2025: DPM Heng Swee Keat retires after 15 years in politics, says it has been a 'great honour'

SINGAPORE: After almost 15 years in politics, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Wednesday (Apr 23) that he will be retiring from politics ahead of the 2025 General Election.

He posted his decision on Facebook on Nomination Day, where he was spotted entering the nomination hall at Yusof Ishak Secondary School with other People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates slated for East Coast GRC.

“It has been a great honour for me to serve you as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister for almost 15 years,” said Mr Heng.

The confirmed East Coast candidates for PAP are: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Mr Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and new faces Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim and Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash.

“This year, I’ve decided not to run in the upcoming election as I believe now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore.”

Mr Heng has been in public service for 45 years, spending over a decade in the Singapore Police Force and another 15 years in the Administrative Service.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Mr Heng and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean — the latter who recently also announced his retirement — as “giants” and “remarkable individuals” who had devoted their entire careers to public service.

Mr Wong said he and Mr Heng had entered politics at the same time and saw him as “a steadfast friend, comrade and senior” who was always generous with his advice and encouragement.

“He masters every policy detail, and holds a deep belief that our country is stronger when Singaporeans are more actively involved in shaping our shared future,” added Mr Wong.

He credited Mr Heng’s efforts in wide-ranging engagements and “willingness to listen to diverse perspectives” especially when leading the Our Singapore Conversation as the foundation for the government’s Forward Singapore exercise.

Mr Wong said that both men served Singapore with “dedication and distinction”, adding that even though governance is a team effort, “the individuals in the team make a difference”.

“Without Swee Keat and Chee Hean, Singapore would not have been able to achieve all that it has over these years.”

Mr Wong said that he was “deeply grateful” for their contributions, adding that both men could have continued public service, but they chose to step aside to make way for leadership renewal.

“If I am able to take Singapore forward from here, it is because of leaders like them – who worked tirelessly to lay such strong and enduring foundations.”