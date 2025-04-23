GE2025: DPM Heng Swee Keat retires after 15 years in politics, says it has been a 'great honour'
PAP Secretary General Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Mr Heng and called him “a steadfast friend” who was always generous with his advice and encouragement.
SINGAPORE: After almost 15 years in politics, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Wednesday (Apr 23) that he will be retiring from politics ahead of the 2025 General Election.
He posted his decision on Facebook on Nomination Day, where he was spotted entering the nomination hall at Yusof Ishak Secondary School with other People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates slated for East Coast GRC.
“It has been a great honour for me to serve you as a Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister for almost 15 years,” said Mr Heng.
The confirmed East Coast candidates for PAP are: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Mr Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State Mr Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and new faces Ms Hazlina Abdul Halim and Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash.
“This year, I’ve decided not to run in the upcoming election as I believe now is the right time to make way for a new team of capable individuals who are well-placed to serve Singapore.”
Mr Heng has been in public service for 45 years, spending over a decade in the Singapore Police Force and another 15 years in the Administrative Service.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong described Mr Heng and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean — the latter who recently also announced his retirement — as “giants” and “remarkable individuals” who had devoted their entire careers to public service.
Mr Wong said he and Mr Heng had entered politics at the same time and saw him as “a steadfast friend, comrade and senior” who was always generous with his advice and encouragement.
“He masters every policy detail, and holds a deep belief that our country is stronger when Singaporeans are more actively involved in shaping our shared future,” added Mr Wong.
He credited Mr Heng’s efforts in wide-ranging engagements and “willingness to listen to diverse perspectives” especially when leading the Our Singapore Conversation as the foundation for the government’s Forward Singapore exercise.
Mr Wong said that both men served Singapore with “dedication and distinction”, adding that even though governance is a team effort, “the individuals in the team make a difference”.
“Without Swee Keat and Chee Hean, Singapore would not have been able to achieve all that it has over these years.”
Mr Wong said that he was “deeply grateful” for their contributions, adding that both men could have continued public service, but they chose to step aside to make way for leadership renewal.
“If I am able to take Singapore forward from here, it is because of leaders like them – who worked tirelessly to lay such strong and enduring foundations.”
TURNING DOWN THE PAP
Mr Heng noted how he was asked to stand for elections on a few occasions. The first was in his 30s, but he declined as he felt he could make more meaningful contributions as a civil servant.
Then, around the late 2000s, after the global financial crisis, both then-Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and then-Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew had “long sessions” with Mr Heng, eventually convincing him to enter politics in 2011.
“They convinced me that there were changes I could effect as a politician that I could not as a civil servant, and winning public support for doing the right things for Singapore was critical,” said Mr Heng.
Mr Heng said this was the reason he continued to serve even after suffering from a stroke in 2016.
“Not many get the opportunity to have a second chance at life, much less the chance to spend it so meaningfully, to serve my fellow Singaporeans,” said Mr Heng, thanking the doctors and healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Neuroscience Institute.
He urged his former East Coast constituents to give their support to the new slate of candidates and expressed his complete confidence in Mr Wong to navigate “the choppy waters ahead”.
“I believe Lawrence Wong will continue to lead with conviction, and I hope Singaporeans will give him a strong mandate to lead Singapore through this turbulent time.”
He added: “He has won Singaporeans’ trust and grown in confidence and stature. I am confident that he will give his best to take Singapore forward.
RISE TO DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER
Mr Heng also said some of his most meaningful work appointments were when he was Principal Private Secretary to the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew from 1997 to 2000.
Mr Lee’s “unwavering dedication” to secure the survival and success of Singapore, along with improving the lives of Singaporeans, was a source of inspiration for Mr Heng.
In 2001, Mr Heng was awarded the Gold Medal in Public Administration.
Mr Heng then served as Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 2001 before becoming Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2005.
Mr Heng entered politics in the 2011 General Election as a People’s Action Party candidate in Tampines GRC. Following his election, he was appointed Minister for Education. In 2015, he was appointed Minister for Finance, overseeing 10 national budgets, including five through the COVID-19 pandemic.
From 2017 to 2023, Mr Heng chaired the tripartite Future Economy Council which oversaw the restructuring of our economy, design and implementation of national strategies in areas such as skills and capabilities development, innovation and productivity as well as the internationalisation of our companies.
He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and was widely regarded at the time as the successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
However, in April 2021, he stepped aside as leader of the fourth-generation team for someone younger with a “longer runway” to become the next prime minister.
He continued to serve as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies until May 2024.