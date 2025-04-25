GE2025: Voters should compare Workers' Party candidates to PAP backbenchers, says Pritam Singh
The WP chief was also asked if the Malay vote could be decisive in a Tampines GRC contest including teams led by his party vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and People's Action Party's Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh on Friday (Apr 25) asked voters to compare his candidates to the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) backbenchers, as any elected MP from the opposition party would not hold office in the Singapore government.
"When you compare people, you are comparing a WP slate that is going to compare against the PAP backbenchers," said Mr Singh, when reporters asked how his candidates sized up to the PAP's.
Referring to the 26 candidates the WP has fielded this year, he said voters "will have to assess their role in terms of backbenchers in the larger schema of things in parliament".
"It's backbencher versus backbencher, because the Workers' Party are not going to be in government."
Mr Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a walkabout with East Coast GRC candidates, on the third day of campaigning for the May 3 General Election.
WP's slate here is made up of former Non-Constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong, information technology professional Nathaniel Koh, former US Navy administrator Paris V Parameswari, former lawyer Sufyan Mikhail Putra and Visa product lead Jasper Kuan.
They face a PAP team comprising Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.
Mr Tong is a new addition, having represented Marine Parade GRC since GE2015; and takes over as anchor minister from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who retired from politics in one of many Nomination Day surprises.
On Friday, Mr Singh was asked about Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's rally speech the night before, where he said not to give a "free pass" to the opposition to enter parliament.
Mr Singh, who is himself a candidate for Aljunied GRC, said he could understand why Mr Wong said that, as the prime minister would want as many of his PAP candidates in parliament as possible.
"We have a difference of opinion there as to what is sufficient at this point in time in terms of the evolution of our political system," said Mr Singh.
"My proposition to voters to consider is to understand that backbencher for backbencher, you've got a serious choice there, and the Workers' Party has put forward a serious slate of individuals, so that Singaporeans can consider that choice carefully.
"I respect whatever choice Singaporeans make; the whole Workers' Party does."
Mr Singh was also asked about Tampines GRC, where the WP has fielded a team led by party vice-chair Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, who was previously an MP in Aljunied GRC.
It will go up against an incumbent PAP team led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, as well as the opposition National Solidarity Party and People's Power Party, in a rare four-cornered fight.
A reporter asked if Malay voters could be a deciding factor in the Group Representation Constituency.
"I can tell you something about our Malay voters. They're also very sophisticated voters. It's not just a question of a race matter," said Mr Singh.
"They're also concerned about national issues; what other things the WP can bring to the table. And I believe a lot of our voters accept that there must be a strong opposition presence in Singapore ... the Workers' Party has a certain approach that we take into politics. And I think the Malay voters are very sensitive, and they are aware of what that approach is."
In light of Mr Faisal's move to Tampines, Mr Singh was also asked why the WP did not move any party leaders to East Coast GRC.
He said Mr Yee was a heavyweight in his own right, pointing to how Joo Chiat SMC became defunct after Mr Yee lost the GE2011 election there by a mere 388 votes.
"I've got somebody with a load of experience leading the team. I've got someone who's got a very big heart," Mr Singh said of Mr Yee, who went on to contest in Marine Parade GRC in the 2015 and 2020 polls.
Following the redrawing of electoral boundaries last month, the Joo Chiat ward was shifted from Marine Parade GRC to East Coast GRC.
Mr Yee said the WP was offering a "good slate of candidates" in East Coast.
"We're very confident that if we are elected here, we will run this estate well. We will give our very best."
Asked about his chances against two political officeholders, Mr Yee said: "We know that every time you come against the PAP, it's always very difficult."
"I mean, you look at me, I've been through this three times before, every time, whether you feel confident or not, in the end, it's the voters who decide, and we'll respect their choice, whatever their choices are," he said.
"But we really want to appeal to the residents, please do give this team a chance."