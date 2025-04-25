GE2025: Voters should compare Workers' Party candidates to PAP backbenchers, says Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh on Friday (Apr 25) asked voters to compare his candidates to the ruling People's Action Party's (PAP) backbenchers, as any elected MP from the opposition party would not hold office in the Singapore government.

"When you compare people, you are comparing a WP slate that is going to compare against the PAP backbenchers," said Mr Singh, when reporters asked how his candidates sized up to the PAP's.

Referring to the 26 candidates the WP has fielded this year, he said voters "will have to assess their role in terms of backbenchers in the larger schema of things in parliament".

"It's backbencher versus backbencher, because the Workers' Party are not going to be in government."

Mr Singh was speaking on the sidelines of a walkabout with East Coast GRC candidates, on the third day of campaigning for the May 3 General Election.

WP's slate here is made up of former Non-Constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong, information technology professional Nathaniel Koh, former US Navy administrator Paris V Parameswari, former lawyer Sufyan Mikhail Putra and Visa product lead Jasper Kuan.

They face a PAP team comprising Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and new faces Hazlina Abdul Halim and Dinesh Vasu Dash.

Mr Tong is a new addition, having represented Marine Parade GRC since GE2015; and takes over as anchor minister from Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who retired from politics in one of many Nomination Day surprises.

On Friday, Mr Singh was asked about Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's rally speech the night before, where he said not to give a "free pass" to the opposition to enter parliament.

Mr Singh, who is himself a candidate for Aljunied GRC, said he could understand why Mr Wong said that, as the prime minister would want as many of his PAP candidates in parliament as possible.

"We have a difference of opinion there as to what is sufficient at this point in time in terms of the evolution of our political system," said Mr Singh.

"My proposition to voters to consider is to understand that backbencher for backbencher, you've got a serious choice there, and the Workers' Party has put forward a serious slate of individuals, so that Singaporeans can consider that choice carefully.

"I respect whatever choice Singaporeans make; the whole Workers' Party does."