GE2025: Pritam Singh rebuts opposition criticism of WP not contesting Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Thursday (Apr 24) defended the party's decision not to contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in Singapore's May 3 General Election, after other opposition blocs expressed surprise and disappointment in the move.

The WP had been tipped to field a team in the constituency, given that it did so at the 2015 and 2020 elections, as well as their longtime presence on the ground in estates there.

Instead, a ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) slate was declared elected on Nomination Day after no other candidates submitted their papers.

Asked by CNA if the WP could have considered informing other opposition parties of their decision, and possibly preventing the walkover, Mr Singh said: “It's not as if some of these opposition parties – and full respect to them, because they have the right to contest elections – but they don't approach us when they say: 'Can I stand here, can I stand there?'

“We respect them, we respect their agency," he added. "They make decisions in their enlightened self-interest and so do we."

The opposition People’s Power Party (PPP) secretary-general Goh Meng Seng also told the media on Wednesday that his party would have contested in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights had the WP not been “mum about their deployment”. He called the move “purely irresponsible”.

In response, Mr Singh on Thursday said: “Mr Goh should focus on the campaign in Tampines.”

The WP secretary-general was speaking to reporters after greeting residents at a hawker centre in Sengkang GRC, alongside his party's candidates for the constituency – Mr Abdul Muhaimin, Ms He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua.