GE2025: Workers' Party leaving ‘vacuum’ by not contesting Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, says Masagos

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) is leaving a "vacuum" by contesting in Tampines GRC instead of Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli said on Wednesday (Apr 23).

"Well, the fact that Workers' Party is in Tampines and not in Marine Parade is a question that Workers' Party should answer," Mr Masagos told reporters at the launch of the People's Action Party's (PAP) manifesto for Tampines GRC.

"We don't know what's happening. I don't know what happened. They apparently want to compete here and left a vacuum in Marine Parade, and that's something their leadership should answer."

Mr Masagos, who is anchoring the PAP's five-member team in Tampines, was speaking after it was confirmed that the PAP will clinch Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in a walkover, the first since the 2011 General Election.

On the other hand, the PAP will go against the WP, the National Solidarity Party (NSP) and the People’s Power Party (PPP) in a four-way fight for Tampines GRC.

The WP is contesting the ward for the first time, with the party making a surprise move to field its vice-chairman and former Aljunied MP Muhamad Faisal Manap as leader of its team there.

Mr Masagos said it was not important how many opposition parties were contesting Tampines, and that residents should be "very proud" so many are vying for the constituency.

"More importantly for us, whoever comes here, we have to be ready, build on the promises that we have delivered, and show what we can do as a team so that residents continue to benefit from the work that we all put in together," he said.

Mr Masagos said "what matters most" is his team's plans for Tampines, promising in the manifesto to create greener spaces, reimagine streets and foster inclusivity for all generations.

"In fact, residents should ask our opposition parties - they have plans to represent them in many things in parliament, things that they want to achieve for their party - I think the the real question is: What do they have for the residents?” he asked.

"This is what election is about too. It’s not just about theoretical democracy. It’s also about how residents’ needs can be fulfilled."