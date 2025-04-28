GE2025: 'Clear mandate' will mean PAP government can speak for Singapore 'confidently', says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Conducting foreign policy in a changed world where "might is right" will be more difficult, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said, which is why he is seeking a clear mandate at the 2025 General Election so that he and his team can speak for Singapore confidently.



In the first lunchtime rally of the campaigning period held at Raffles Place on Monday (Apr 28), Mr Wong outlined what the People’s Action Party (PAP) government would do for Singapore, both internationally and domestically, if given this mandate.

In the midst of global economic developments, PAP would not just respond “defensively” in a crisis, but look to opportunities, he said, pointing out that Singapore has bounced back stronger from previous crises.

“This time, it's not easy, because this time, it’s not just a cyclical downturn ... It's a fundamental change in the global order, so it will be harder for us to bounce back, but we will do so," he added. "We will be agile, we will be nimble and we will look out for new opportunities."

Even during the election campaign period, for instance, Mr Wong said that his team has found time to continue engaging with global counterparts in discussions involving building partnerships, securing opportunities and positioning Singapore for this changed world.

He called Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's virtual meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Friday a “good discussion”, with both countries agreeing to explore creative solutions on trade.

Mr Gan is shouldering a significant responsibility, the prime minister added.

“He’s our lead person negotiating with America on tariffs and trade matters. I say, let’s give him our full support so that he can secure better outcomes for all of us."

Mr Gan is a PAP candidate for Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the election, helming a four-person team, while Mr Wong is leading the party's four-member slate in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

WORKING WITH GLOBAL COUNTERPARTS

Elaborating on the international work that PAP would do if it returns to government after the election, Mr Wong said that he has “many countries” to visit and that conducting foreign policy would be challenging in the current climate.

“The big countries of the world understand this. This is a world that is becoming more like 'might is right', as opposed to a rules-based world. Power talks ... and they will not hesitate to use coercion or force to get their way,” he said.

“And that's why small states like Singapore will have to work even harder. When I meet my counterparts, you know what they will do? They will size me up. When my colleagues meet their counterparts, they will do the same. They will assess what the GE results mean to all of us; what does it mean for our political strength. And they will certainly look to press every single advantage they have against us."

However, with a "clear mandate" from Singaporeans, "my team and I can speak up for Singapore confidently, and we will do our utmost to ensure this little red dot continues to shine brightly even in a troubled world", Mr Wong added.

If PAP has a weakened mandate, assuming a return to power, "you can be sure there will be people tempted to push us around", he said. “It will be harder to advance Singapore’s interests.”