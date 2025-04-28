GE2025: 'Clear mandate' will mean PAP government can speak for Singapore 'confidently', says PM Wong
A weakened mandate for the People's Action Party government would make it harder for Singapore to advance its interests abroad, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said at the first lunchtime rally of the 2025 General Election on Apr 28.
SINGAPORE: Conducting foreign policy in a changed world where "might is right" will be more difficult, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said, which is why he is seeking a clear mandate at the 2025 General Election so that he and his team can speak for Singapore confidently.
In the first lunchtime rally of the campaigning period held at Raffles Place on Monday (Apr 28), Mr Wong outlined what the People’s Action Party (PAP) government would do for Singapore, both internationally and domestically, if given this mandate.
In the midst of global economic developments, PAP would not just respond “defensively” in a crisis, but look to opportunities, he said, pointing out that Singapore has bounced back stronger from previous crises.
“This time, it's not easy, because this time, it’s not just a cyclical downturn ... It's a fundamental change in the global order, so it will be harder for us to bounce back, but we will do so," he added. "We will be agile, we will be nimble and we will look out for new opportunities."
Even during the election campaign period, for instance, Mr Wong said that his team has found time to continue engaging with global counterparts in discussions involving building partnerships, securing opportunities and positioning Singapore for this changed world.
He called Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's virtual meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Friday a “good discussion”, with both countries agreeing to explore creative solutions on trade.
Mr Gan is shouldering a significant responsibility, the prime minister added.
“He’s our lead person negotiating with America on tariffs and trade matters. I say, let’s give him our full support so that he can secure better outcomes for all of us."
Mr Gan is a PAP candidate for Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the election, helming a four-person team, while Mr Wong is leading the party's four-member slate in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.
WORKING WITH GLOBAL COUNTERPARTS
Elaborating on the international work that PAP would do if it returns to government after the election, Mr Wong said that he has “many countries” to visit and that conducting foreign policy would be challenging in the current climate.
“The big countries of the world understand this. This is a world that is becoming more like 'might is right', as opposed to a rules-based world. Power talks ... and they will not hesitate to use coercion or force to get their way,” he said.
“And that's why small states like Singapore will have to work even harder. When I meet my counterparts, you know what they will do? They will size me up. When my colleagues meet their counterparts, they will do the same. They will assess what the GE results mean to all of us; what does it mean for our political strength. And they will certainly look to press every single advantage they have against us."
However, with a "clear mandate" from Singaporeans, "my team and I can speak up for Singapore confidently, and we will do our utmost to ensure this little red dot continues to shine brightly even in a troubled world", Mr Wong added.
If PAP has a weakened mandate, assuming a return to power, "you can be sure there will be people tempted to push us around", he said. “It will be harder to advance Singapore’s interests.”
If the US persists in enforcing its high tariffs, for instance, Singapore has to be prepared that multinational enterprises here may choose not to use Singapore as a base to export to America, Mr Wong said.
They may start to think about relocating back to produce in the US for the US, resulting in a “significant impact” on Singapore's economy.
On the other hand, the Asian story was the "one bright spot", Mr Wong continued. Asia has a large and growing market with a rising middle class, so companies will want to reconfigure their supply chains and look for a "trusted base to invest in Asia for Asia".
Singapore can position itself to benefit from these opportunities, he added, but it means that the country must keep its business and political environment stable.
"We must continue to stay open and competitive, then we can bring in a good pipeline of investments and we can continue to create better jobs, better opportunities for all Singaporeans."
This will entail a major restructuring of our economy, which the government will have to "carefully manage", he said. The country would need experienced hands and capable people to steer it through.
With the new jobs created different from the jobs of today, the government will also "invest significantly" to reskill and prepare Singaporeans for these opportunities.
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
On the domestic front, Mr Wong highlighted the government’s plans for three groups of workers.
For new graduates, the government will step up career counselling, career sessions and job-matching programmes in institutes of higher learning. This will include helping fresh graduates secure internships and traineeships.
Those already in the workforce will be provided with "a fresh and substantial injection of skills” to stay competitive and relevant, Mr Wong said.
The government has already invested heavily in the SkillsFuture programme and will continue to improve the system of lifelong learning, so that it is easier for people to get trained, to reskill and upskill and to find courses that are suited for them and to secure better jobs for themselves.
As for people who lose their jobs, “we will be there to catch you and help you bounce back stronger”, he added.
He pointed to the JobSeeker Support Scheme, introduced a few weeks ago, calling it “our version of unemployment insurance, but it's better”.
"We will provide you with temporary assistance for up to six months, but it's not just about the payouts. We are also going to walk alongside you, support you, provide you with career counselling, coaching and job training."
SUPPORT FROM BUDGET NOT "ONE-OFF"
The support package in the Budget is “not a one-off thing”, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, added.
“We will continue the help for as long as it is needed, that if conditions worsen, we will even be prepared to do more. And we have drawer plans ready to be activated.”
Mr Wong said that he could give this assurance with confidence because the government made “tough and responsible” fiscal decisions earlier.
“And that’s why today, we can confront the challenges ahead with confidence. We have the resources to support you. We have the resources to steer Singapore safely through this crisis."