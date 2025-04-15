Singapore citizens can apply for S$6,000 unemployment benefit scheme from Apr 15

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can apply for a scheme that provides temporary financial support to lower- and middle-income involuntarily unemployed workers from Tuesday (Apr 15).

Those who successfully apply for help under the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme will receive payouts capped at a maximum of S$6,000 (US$4,500) over six months. They will need to complete job search-related activities each month and meet a minimum number of points to qualify for the payouts.

The scheme was first announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in his first National Day Rally speech in 2024, about a year after the idea of supporting the involuntarily unemployed in Singapore was first mooted.

“We understand that bouncing back from involuntary job loss can be very challenging for many jobseekers,” said Ms Lynn Ng, assistant chief executive of WSG’s Careers Connect Group.

“We hope that the financial assistance provided under the Jobseeker Support scheme can provide low- to middle-income jobseekers with some kind of relief, especially during the period when they’re looking for jobs.”

As a one-off concession, applicants who lost their jobs involuntarily on or after Apr 1, 2024 who do not meet this criteria can still qualify for the scheme if they meet all the other rules. They must submit their applications by Jun 15 to qualify for this concession, said Workforce Singapore (WSG) in a media factsheet on Tuesday.

There are 13 job search activities that participants can take part in, including going for job interviews or career coaching, registering with an employment agency, or networking with industry professionals.

“The whole idea of a points-based system is to encourage them to undergo and select job search activities that will help them to deepen and strengthen their job search skills, thereby increasing their competitiveness as a jobseeker,” said Ms Ng.

The system has been designed to encourage individuals to take ownership of their job search and provide flexibility, she said.

Noting that individuals can decide which activities suit them best, Ms Ng stressed that the system is not meant to be restrictive.

“The points-based system, in a way, recognises the proactiveness of jobseekers in their job search,” she added. “We would rather have a points-based system that gives them the flexibility than to insist that jobseekers must do five things to qualify for the support.”

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng previously said that an estimated 60,000 Singapore residents will be eligible for the scheme per year, which will account for more than 60 per cent of involuntarily unemployed persons.

The government has set aside over S$200 million per year to fund this scheme, he said in August 2024.