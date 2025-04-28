GE2025: Voting for opposition weakens PAP government in time of serious challenges, says PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says key policy changes made by the government in a few areas since he took office in May last year, including in education and parenting, "didn't happen because of more opposition voices".
SINGAPORE: A vote for the opposition is a vote to weaken the People’s Action Party (PAP) government at a time when Singapore is facing serious challenges, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Apr 28) at a lunchtime election rally.
Speaking on the sixth day of the hustings, Mr Wong noted that the Workers’ Party (WP) has called for voters to compare its candidates with the ruling party’s candidates “backbencher to backbencher”.
"But that’s not how elections work. I have experienced ministers contesting in the GRCs, including in hotly contested GRCs. Their loss, if it happens, will be immediately felt and can’t be replaced," he told the crowd at the promenade area beside UOB Plaza in the central business district.
“I have new candidates who will add to my team, and eventually grow to take on larger leadership roles," he added, citing the example of candidates David Neo of Tampines GRC, Dinesh Vasu Dash of East Coast GRC and Jeffrey Siow of Chua Chu Kang GRC.
"A vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in parliament. It’s a vote to weaken the PAP team, the team that is truly working for you,” the prime minister said.
"It will weaken me and my team, and it will do so at a time when I have just taken over, I’m trying to build up a team to serve you better. It will weaken us at a time when our country is facing real and serious challenges."
TOUGH ELECTION
Mr Wong reiterated that he had said from the beginning that this was going to be a tough election, and that it has proven to be so.
"Now if opposition parties break through in several constituencies, not just one, not just two, but a few, then even if the PAP were to be returned to govern, it will be with a severely weakened mandate,” he said.
Losing three to four ministers would weaken the Cabinet and also weaken Singapore, said Mr Wong.
He told the crowd that while he could paint a rosy picture and make only sweet promises in the election campaign, that is not the PAP’s way.
"We have always been upfront and honest with you. Because you deserve to know the truth. You deserve to know what is at stake," Mr Wong said.
He added that opposition parties have not spoken seriously about the challenges facing Singapore.
"To them, this is the PAP’s burden to carry. They want the PAP to form the government," he said. "They just want, as they say, more seats in parliament. More seats, but not more responsibility."
While each opposition party alone may not have enough candidates to form a government, there are multiple parties, noted Mr Wong.
The WP and the Progress Singapore Party are already in parliament, and are focusing on the eastern and western parts of Singapore to grow their presence, he said.
Other opposition parties, like the Singapore Democratic Party, National Solidarity Party, People’s Alliance for Reform and Red Dot United, are all seeking to make breakthroughs across the island too, said Mr Wong.
BLAMING THE GOVERNMENT
In the face of cost-of-living concerns, the opposition has put blame on the GST (goods and services tax) increase, Mr Wong said, even though inflation was largely imported due to conflicts and wars that have disrupted global supply chains.
"Look around you. Countries everywhere experienced this too. It is not a Singapore phenomenon," he said.
Singapore has dealt with the issue through sound monetary policies, he added.
"Inflation here has been coming down faster than in many other countries. Raising the GST was not easy. It was a very difficult decision to make. We thought very hard about it, but we did it because we needed the revenues to take care of all our seniors. And the number of seniors are growing very quickly," he said.
The increase was accompanied by enhancements to permanent GST vouchers given to lower- and middle-income households, said Mr Wong.
Because of the vouchers, these groups effectively pay less than the headline rate of 9 per cent GST, which is paid instead by foreigners, tourists and higher-income families, said Mr Wong.
"The opposition wants them, these three groups, to pay a lower rate. Would you? I wouldn’t. I think it’s fair and right for them to pay the full rate," he said.
"That’s how our GST system works. By doing this overall, we ensure a fair and progressive system, it is effective, it is sound."
Mr Wong said the government has explained this in parliament with data and charts, and the opposition had no effective counter then.
“But then when elections come, they conveniently choose to ignore all this. Why? Because politically, they know it’s to their advantage. Make this an issue to stir up unhappiness, just to maximise their votes,” he said.
Had Singapore taken the easy way out and delayed the GST increase, its public finances would be weaker today with a funding gap, said Mr Wong.
"That means insufficient resources to take good care of all our seniors, that means insufficient resources to support you even as we enter into this economic storm," he said.
Mr Wong added that the support package in the Budget is not a one-off, and that the government will continue to provide help for as long as it is needed, and provide more support if conditions worsen.
MINIMUM WAGE
With many of the opposition parties proposing mandating a minimum wage across the board, Mr Wong said that for many businesses, a key driver of cost is local wages.
He noted that Singapore has policies such as Workfare, which provides additional income for lower-wage workers, and a Progressive Wage Model sector by sector.
"They have been working very well," said Mr Wong.
"Opposition parties say this is insufficient. They want a minimum wage across the board, by law. One proposal set the minimum wage at S$2,250 per month," he said.
While it sounds good on paper, implementing it would cause companies to raise prices for the goods and services they sell to Singaporeans, adding to the cost-of-living pressures for all, said Mr Wong.
Companies may also cut back on hiring low-wage workers, who will now become more expensive, meaning that there will be fewer jobs and more unemployment among those who can least cope with this, he said.
"These are things the opposition will never acknowledge, of course. Their manifestos have many details, a long wish list. But are they feasible, are they sustainable, are they viable? Will there be negative outcomes? Please think about it," said Mr Wong.
"If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true. There is no such thing as a free lunch!"
NOT BECAUSE OF MORE OPPOSITION
Mr Wong noted some of the key policy changes the government has made since he took office as prime minister in May last year, and that they did not come about due to the opposition's presence.
"We must find a better balance, where we work hard to secure a living, but we also have space. Space to breathe, space to dream and space to live our lives to the fullest," he said.
Among the reforms are in education, where is no more streaming, scoring for the Primary School Leaving Examination has been changed, and the Gifted Education Programme has been revamped, said Mr Wong.
There is now more parental leave of up to 30 weeks, or seven-and-a-half months, for parents to spend time with their newborns, he said.
Mental health and caregivers are also areas which have been given a bigger boost, said Mr Wong.
"It has only been one year. I've just started. There is still much more we can do together," he said.
"And importantly, all these things didn't happen because of more opposition voices. These are the results of a party that listens, that learns and acts for you. These are the results of a party that will always put you at the centre of everything we do."