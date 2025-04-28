GE2025: Voting for opposition weakens PAP government in time of serious challenges, says PM Wong

BLAMING THE GOVERNMENT

In the face of cost-of-living concerns, the opposition has put blame on the GST (goods and services tax) increase, Mr Wong said, even though inflation was largely imported due to conflicts and wars that have disrupted global supply chains.

"Look around you. Countries everywhere experienced this too. It is not a Singapore phenomenon," he said.

Singapore has dealt with the issue through sound monetary policies, he added.

"Inflation here has been coming down faster than in many other countries. Raising the GST was not easy. It was a very difficult decision to make. We thought very hard about it, but we did it because we needed the revenues to take care of all our seniors. And the number of seniors are growing very quickly," he said.

The increase was accompanied by enhancements to permanent GST vouchers given to lower- and middle-income households, said Mr Wong.

Because of the vouchers, these groups effectively pay less than the headline rate of 9 per cent GST, which is paid instead by foreigners, tourists and higher-income families, said Mr Wong.

"The opposition wants them, these three groups, to pay a lower rate. Would you? I wouldn’t. I think it’s fair and right for them to pay the full rate," he said.

"That’s how our GST system works. By doing this overall, we ensure a fair and progressive system, it is effective, it is sound."

Mr Wong said the government has explained this in parliament with data and charts, and the opposition had no effective counter then.

“But then when elections come, they conveniently choose to ignore all this. Why? Because politically, they know it’s to their advantage. Make this an issue to stir up unhappiness, just to maximise their votes,” he said.

Had Singapore taken the easy way out and delayed the GST increase, its public finances would be weaker today with a funding gap, said Mr Wong.

"That means insufficient resources to take good care of all our seniors, that means insufficient resources to support you even as we enter into this economic storm," he said.

Mr Wong added that the support package in the Budget is not a one-off, and that the government will continue to provide help for as long as it is needed, and provide more support if conditions worsen.