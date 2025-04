SINGAPORE: With just days to go before Singaporeans head to the polls on May 3, candidates are ramping up their efforts on Monday (Apr 28), criss-crossing constituencies to meet residents.

The first lunchtime rally in 10 years will be held today at Raffles Plaza.

But before that, parties will be engaging in their regular walkabouts, bolstering support and trying to convince those still undecided.

Follow live updates of day 6 of hustings.