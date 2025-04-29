GE2025: 'Ridiculous argument' for WP to downplay potential loss of PAP ministers, says SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Apr 29) described recent attempts by Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh to downplay the significance of potentially losing PAP ministers this general election as "ridiculous".

Over the weekend, Mr Singh had said that "we have a very weak PAP already to begin with" if the ruling party were to say that it needs 90 per cent of parliamentary seats to govern properly.

And on Monday, he added that it was a “weak argument” to frame voting in more opposition at the cost of losing key ministers, saying that Singapore’s foreign ministry did not suddenly “lose its bearings” when then-foreign minister George Yeo lost his seat in the 2011 General Election.

The opposition party chief made these comments while responding to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's rally speech in Chua Chu Kang on Saturday night. Mr Wong said at the rally that voting in more opposition candidates into parliament could mean losing potential officeholders and weakening the PAP government.

Mr Singh was also replying to Mr Lee’s rally on Sunday night, where the senior minister had said that "losing key ministers", such as Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, in this election, could place Singapore "in quite a lot of trouble".

Mr Gan was deployed at the last minute to helm the slate of PAP candidates in the newly created Punggol GRC. The PAP slate comprising three political office holders will face off against a team of WP candidates, which, among others, includes Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh.

On the sidelines of a visit on Tuesday to Aljunied GRC, which the WP has held since 2011, Mr Lee was asked about Mr Singh's remarks. His immediate reply to reporters was: "It's a ridiculous argument."