GE2025: PSP says results 'very shocking', will be studied 'seriously and humbly'

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai described his party's election results as "very shocking", and said it will take time to reflect and regroup after its loss across all six constituencies.

“The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken,” he told reporters on Saturday night (May 3) outside PSP's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, after the sample counts were announced for all the constituencies the party contested.

Mr Leong thanked voters who had supported PSP and said the party will study the results "seriously and humbly" and reconsider how it can gain further trust from Singaporeans.

“We can assure them that we’ll continue to work hard to find out their needs and continue to serve Singapore,” he said, adding that PSP may need to review its strategy.

“We need to regroup ourselves so that we can fight another day.”

Mr Leong declined to take further questions.