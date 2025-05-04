GE2025: PSP says results 'very shocking', will be studied 'seriously and humbly'
The results confirmed PSP’s exit from parliament, ending the party's five-year presence through Non-Constituency MP seats held by Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa after their near-win in West Coast GRC in 2020.
SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai described his party's election results as "very shocking", and said it will take time to reflect and regroup after its loss across all six constituencies.
“The results are very shocking to us, but the people have spoken,” he told reporters on Saturday night (May 3) outside PSP's headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, after the sample counts were announced for all the constituencies the party contested.
Mr Leong thanked voters who had supported PSP and said the party will study the results "seriously and humbly" and reconsider how it can gain further trust from Singaporeans.
“We can assure them that we’ll continue to work hard to find out their needs and continue to serve Singapore,” he said, adding that PSP may need to review its strategy.
“We need to regroup ourselves so that we can fight another day.”
Mr Leong declined to take further questions.
FINAL RESULTS
PSP's flagship West Coast-Jurong West GRC team – led by party founder Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Leong, vice-chairperson Hazel Poa and newcomers Sumarleki Amjah and Sani Ismail – received 39.99 per cent of the vote, down from the 48.3 per cent the party secured in 2020.
They were up against a PAP team led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee, alongside incumbent MPs Shawn Huang and Ang Wei Neng, and new candidates Cassandra Lee and Hamid Razak.
In Chua Chu Kang GRC, PSP's Lawrence Pek, Wendy Low, S Nallakaruppan and A’bas Kasmani received 36.41 per cent of the vote, down from 41.36 per cent in 2020.
In the single-seat contests, PSP's Stephanie Tan secured 34.58 per cent in Pioneer and fellow first-time candidate Tony Tan received 31.5 per cent in Kebun Baru, losing to PAP incumbents Patrick Tay and Henry Kwek. In GE2020, PSP candidates received 35.22 per cent of the vote in Pioneer and 37.08 per cent in Kebun Baru.
In Marymount SMC, PSP’s Jeffrey Khoo secured 29.3 per cent of the vote, losing to PAP’s Gan Siow Huang. In Bukit Gombak SMC, Mr Harish Pillay received 24.17 per cent in the final tally, behind PAP incumbent Low Yen Ling.
The results confirmed PSP’s exit from parliament, ending the party's five-year presence through Non-Constituency MP seats held by Mr Leong and Ms Poa after their near-win in West Coast GRC in 2020.
SOMBRE MOOD AMONG SUPPORTERS
The mood was subdued at a coffee shop in Taman Jurong, where around 30 PSP members and supporters had gathered to watch the results come in.
“People are disappointed," said a party member who declined to be named. "What we saw, what we heard and read from the media did not convert to results from the ballot box.”
He had accompanied the PSP candidates on walkabouts in Chua Chu Kang GRC and described the public response as "very positive".
“It’s very strange, because people complained a lot about the cost of living,” he added.
Looking ahead, he acknowledged the party would need to confront internal questions about leadership renewal, especially with Dr Tan likely having made his final electoral bid.
The party's sponsors and donors may also have "second thoughts" in light of the results, he said. But party members "will keep their chins up" and carry on with a planned thank-you bus parade the next day.
Later in the night, Mr Leong visited supporters at the coffee shop, exchanging handshakes and words of thanks. His arrival was met with cheers of “Mun Wai!”
“It’s a chill time with them, because they’ve contributed so much to the campaign,” he told reporters nearby.
He then joined the group at their tables, offering encouragement – and receiving comfort in return.
LOOKING BACK ON PSP’S CAMPAIGN
PSP had scaled down its contest from 24 seats in 2020 to 13 this election – covering two GRCs and four SMCs.
Mr Leong had said that after the 2020 General Election, the party decided it needed to focus its efforts.
The party ran on the slogan "Progress for All", calling for policies such as a rollback of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 7 per cent, a universal minimum wage and asset declarations by Members of Parliament.
During the campaign, the party drew government responses to its positions on issues such as HDB lease decay and manpower policies.
In a televised political broadcast, Dr Tan reiterated that the PSP is ready to play the role of a "loyal opposition" and offer constructive alternative policies in parliament.