GE2025: PSP can play role of loyal opposition, vows to 'speak up fearlessly', says Tan Cheng Bock in party political broadcast
Worries about the cost of living, housing and jobs will be among issues raised in parliament if PSP candidates are elected, just as its two NCMPs have done in the past five years, says Dr Tan Cheng Bock.
SINGAPORE: In a rapidly changing world, a more balanced parliament to represent the views of Singaporeans is needed, said the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).
Its founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock said PSP is ready to play the role of a loyal opposition.
"We need more loyal opposition that proposes constructive alternative policies … that speaks up for you … that helps the government find the best way forward for Singapore,” he said during a political broadcast televised on Friday (Apr 25).
"PSP's NCMPs (Non-Constituency Members of Parliament) have played that role in the 14th Parliament. The PSP is ready to play that role as elected MPs in the 15th Parliament."
PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa were former NCMPs after being the best-performing opposition party among the losers during the previous election.
Dr Tan will contest alongside Mr Leong and Ms Poa as part of PSP’s A-team at West Coast-Jurong West GRC.
During his roughly four-minute-long speech, he touched on challenges Singapore is likely to face.
He noted that the job market is changing fast with the rise of artificial intelligence and the gig economy, while the post-war economic order based on free trade, and backed by the United States, "is rapidly unravelling".
As free trade is the lifeblood of Singapore’s economy, the nation will be "severely challenged" as the world turns more protectionist, he added.
Dr Tan claimed that "unlike before", many of the PAP's new candidates are now from the civil service or the military, adding: "A lot of them will be parachuted into parliament alongside ministers in safe GRCs."
He asked: "Do you want a parliament made up of a small group of elites that engages in groupthink? Will that be enough to help us chart our way through the challenges that we are about to face?"
"What we need is a more balanced parliament that represents the diverse views of Singaporeans," he said.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with the Progress Singapore Party being allocated five minutes.
With just 13 PSP candidates fielded this election, Dr Tan noted it is impossible for the party to form the government.
"But if we are elected to parliament, we will speak up fearlessly. We will push the government to adopt some of our policy proposals, because we believe our proposals will make your life better," he said.
PSP’s slogan for the election is "Progress For All".
Dr Tan said the party believes that Singapore's social and economic progress must be inclusive.
"Everyone in Singapore must benefit from our country's progress. Progress should not only benefit an elite class at the top. No one should be left behind," he added.
"These are the key beliefs that shaped the PSP's manifesto for this election."
The party has put forth 61 policy proposals in its manifesto, addressing the cost of living, healthcare, housing, jobs and wages, among other issues.
Such concerns will be raised in parliament if PSP candidates are elected, just as Mr Leong and Ms Poa have done in the last five years, said Dr Tan.
He added that PSP's 13 candidates are "well-qualified, competent and have the heart to serve".
Other than Dr Tan’s five-member line-up at West Coast-Jurong West GRC, the party has fielded a team of four at Chua Chu Kang GRC, and another four candidates at as many SMCs: Kebun Baru, Marymount, Pioneer and Bukit Gombak.
Dr Tan said that PSP’s candidates could have chosen the "easier path of staying out of politics altogether".
"But these men and women are brave. They have put themselves forward to serve Singaporeans and be your voice in parliament," he said.
"They are loyal Singaporeans who love Singapore and want the best for our country."