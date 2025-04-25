GE2025: PSP can play role of loyal opposition, vows to 'speak up fearlessly', says Tan Cheng Bock in party political broadcast

SINGAPORE: In a rapidly changing world, a more balanced parliament to represent the views of Singaporeans is needed, said the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Its founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock said PSP is ready to play the role of a loyal opposition.

"We need more loyal opposition that proposes constructive alternative policies … that speaks up for you … that helps the government find the best way forward for Singapore,” he said during a political broadcast televised on Friday (Apr 25).

"PSP's NCMPs (Non-Constituency Members of Parliament) have played that role in the 14th Parliament. The PSP is ready to play that role as elected MPs in the 15th Parliament."

PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa were former NCMPs after being the best-performing opposition party among the losers during the previous election.

Dr Tan will contest alongside Mr Leong and Ms Poa as part of PSP’s A-team at West Coast-Jurong West GRC.