GE2025: PAP wins West Coast-Jurong West GRC with 60.01% of votes, defeating PSP team led by Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Saturday (May 3) won the newly formed West Coast-Jurong West Group Representation Constituency (GRC) with 60.01 per cent of the votes.

The contest between the PAP’s five-person team helmed by National Development Minister Desmond Lee and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team led by chairman Tan Cheng Bock was closely watched.

The PSP in 2020 came within a few percentage points of victory in what was the tightest race of the polls that year, albeit in the now-defunct West Coast GRC.

In 2020, the PAP retained West Coast GRC with 51.69 per cent of the vote, while PSP secured two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seats as the best-performing losing team.

With the PSP securing 39.99 per cent of votes this year, the party will lose their two NCMP seats, which had been occupied by party chief Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

Electoral boundaries were redrawn ahead of GE2025 to include parts of the now-defunct Jurong GRC – which has been a traditional stronghold for PAP – while parts of the old West Coast GRC were also hived out into neighbouring SMCs.

In 2020, PAP’s Jurong GRC team led by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, before he became Singapore’s president, won with about 74.6 per cent of the votes.

The PSP team contesting West Coast-Jurong West GRC this year comprised largely the same ones that nearly unseated the PAP from West Coast GRC in 2020.