GE2025: SDP’s 28-year wait for an elected MP continues after losses to the PAP

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) will extend its almost three-decade wait for a seat in parliament, after it lost in all four constituencies it was contesting for the 2025 General Election.

In Sembawang West Single Member Constituency (SMC), party chief Chee Soon Juan lost to the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Poh Li San after securing 46.81 per cent of the votes.

It was the third-closest contest of the night after the Workers’ Party lost by the slimmest margins in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines Group Representative Constituency (GRC).

This means Dr Chee narrowly missed out on becoming a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) by less than one percentage point. Under the scheme, if there are fewer than 12 opposition MPs elected, the best-performing losing opposition candidates are offered NCMP seats to make up the shortfall.

When the official results for Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC were still pending, Dr Chee told reporters: “It’s been a very disappointing set of results across the board, as far as SDP is concerned.

“My jaw just dropped when I saw the Bukit Panjang results, as well as our constituencies in Sembawang and Marsiling Yew-Tee and Sembawang West.”