GE2025: “Clear and strong mandate” for PAP will put Singapore in better position to face turbulent world, says PM Wong
PM Lawrence Wong called the election results, where the People’s Action Party took 65.57 per cent of the national vote, a “clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government”.
SINGAPORE: The strong showing by the People’s Action Party (PAP) at the polls gives the ruling party a “clear and strong mandate to govern”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a post-results press conference at The Treasury building around 3am on Sunday (May 4).
In a landslide victory, the PAP took 65.57 per cent of the national vote, improving on its 2020 performance by more than 4 percentage points.
The ruling party won a total of 87 seats, with victories in 15 GRCs and 14 SMCs on election night, adding 82 seats to the five it picked up in its walkover win in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.
Addressing the media alongside a panel comprising mostly members of the PAP’s leadership, Mr Wong said he was “deeply humbled and grateful” by the results. It is Mr Wong’s first election as prime minister and as secretary-general of the PAP.
“It's a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government. Singaporeans, too, can draw strength from this and look ahead to our future with confidence,” said Mr Wong.
He said that going into his first campaign as party leader, he just wanted to do his best together with the rest of his team, and that "in the end, Singaporeans will decide, and we will respect the decisions of Singaporean voters".
"Am I satisfied with the outcome of the elections? Yes, I am," said Mr Wong.
"We are very happy that Singaporeans have given us this mandate in this election. We don't take this support and trust for granted at all. And with the results, it motivates me, it motivates all of us in this team to work even harder to do our best for everyone in Singapore."
Noting that the election took place at a “critical time” for Singapore, Mr Wong echoed a campaign slogan of the “changed world” Singapore finds itself in amid an economic slowdown, fundamental shifts in the international order and the nation’s leadership transition.
“The results will put Singapore in a better position to face this turbulent world. Many are watching the elections closely, whether it's international media, investors or foreign governments, they will have taken note of tonight's results,” said Mr Wong.
“My team and I will use this mandate to serve with humility and responsibility. We will serve all Singaporeans, whether you voted for the PAP or you voted for another party, everyone matters. We will serve all of you.”
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also highlighted the importance of a strong mandate for the PAP.
“The election showed that Singaporeans understood what was at stake. We knew it was crucial to come together to deal with the immense challenges ahead,” Mr Lee added.
“Important issues of race and religion also came up during this election. The results show clearly that Singaporeans accept and uphold the multiracial and multicultural values and norms which are so fundamental to our nation.”
KEY ISSUES IN THIS ELECTION
Mr Wong highlighted that an issue in this year’s election was the desire for more opposition members and alternative voices in parliament and that he respected these views.
However, he addressed Singaporeans with these views and asked that these voters consider the merits of having “the perspective of having a good, strong team in government to work effectively for you”.
Beyond engaging Singaproeans about the plans laid out in the PAP’s manifesto, Mr Wong said that more concrete plans would come in the coming years.
On other hot button issues of the cost of living and housing, Mr Wong said: “We have been working on these issues, and I assure you, we will redouble our efforts in the coming term to tackle these issues of concern.”
He added that the PAP government’s “comprehensive approach” to address cost-of-living concerns had already been shared and is currently in motion.
One particular priority in the near future would be to deal with economic uncertainty, which could cause people to “feel the squeeze even more”.
“So we are focused not just on cost of living, but the broader economic situation, and looking at whether there's a need for additional measures. We are preparing drawer plans. We are prepared to activate them if the situation worsens,” said Mr Wong.
“TOUGH FIGHT” FROM OPPOSITION
Mr Wong said that the opposition, in particular the Workers’ Party (WP), had fielded a strong slate of candidates, including many young people with a desire to contribute and serve.
After giving the PAP a “tough fight”, the WP will now have 10 elected seats as well as two non-constituency MP (NCMP) seats, should they choose to accept them, said Mr Wong.
The Workers’ Party retained all its seats, winning in Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC, and was involved in the two closest contests of the night.
The WP lost to the PAP in Jalan Kayu SMC by less than 3 percentage points, and in Tampines GRC by less than 5 percentage points, thus qualifying for the NCMP seats.
“The opposition presence will increase, at least, from the Workers' Party point of view, from 10 to 12, and they will continue to have a good, strong presence there, and we will continue to have constructive and robust debates in Parliament,” said Mr Wong.
Responding to a question from the media, Mr Wong said he looks forward to contributions from opposition members in parliament, given that parliament is where key national issues are discussed.
“On some issues, we may have to agree to disagree, but at the same time, we must, where critical national issues are concerned, uphold a shared responsibility to come together and to advance Singapore's interests together in this changed and turbulent world,” he added.
ON PAP’S APPROACH TO PUNGGOL GRC
Responding to a question from the media on whether it was the right decision to field Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in Punggol GRC, Mr Wong explained his considerations and said he believed it was the right decision to make.
Mr Gan’s surprise presence as anchor minister was a subject of much discussion during the hustings, as Mr Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong had emphasised Mr Gan’s experience as one that could not be easily replaced should WP have won.
“Teo Chee Hean was stepping down in Punggol. It's a new GRC, and I needed someone to replace Chee Hean, who is a heavyweight, not only looking at Punggol, but looking at the wider area around Punggol.
“I think that also accords or says to Punggol residents that I’m taking them seriously, I’m not just putting in a new person to take over, but I am treating their needs seriously. They had a very senior person in charge. I'm looking for someone suitable to replace,” said Mr Wong.
The decision to move Mr Gan to Punggol GRC led to subsequent decisions to field Dr Tan See Leng in Chua Chu Kang to fill Mr Gan’s gap, he added.
“Chua Chu Kang no longer has a DPM, but if you look at the overall picture, there's a better distribution of leadership because, I'm in the West, I'm just next to Chua Chu Kang, SM Lee is in the centre, and then DPM Gan can be in the East.”
APPOINTING A NEW CABINET
Mr Wong said that one immediate task he has is to form the country's next Cabinet.
"I'm grateful that all my key members have been voted in, and Singaporeans have now given me a chance to put together the best team to serve you and to serve Singapore," he said.
He added that the new Cabinet line-up will be revealed "in due course", with a press conference followed by a swearing-in ceremony.
Even before the new Cabinet is appointed, the ministers have already been continuing with their existing portfolios since Parliament was dissolved, said Mr Wong.
"Before the campaign, during the campaign, the work has been continuing. Even now, the work of government is continuing," he said.
With gaps from the retirement of four Cabinet ministers - Mr Teo Chee Hean, Dr Ng Eng Hen, Mr Heng Swee Keat and Dr Maliki Osman - Mr Wong said that he will have to look at the individuals on his team, and "see how best to assign them to the right responsibilities based on their strengths, based on their contributions", so that there can be a "good, solid team that can work together, complement each other based on different skill sets, and work effectively for Singapore".
Mr Wong added that NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng will potentially have a role in his next Cabinet, based on the roles of the nation's labour chiefs in previous Cabinet line-ups.
NEGATIVE POLITICS IN SINGAPORE
Mr Wong said that in this election's campaign, political parties were generally "able to discuss most of the issues calmly".
"Yes, in the election campaign, there will always be heat, very robust debates, doing and throwing different views. But generally speaking, I thought all parties were able to highlight the issues and there was good discussion and debates on these issues, including an issue like cost of living, where the other political parties will have a different view," he said.
"They will say it's the government's fault. But we have a different view. We explain our views. And I think Singaporeans were able to listen to both sides and consider for themselves what they think is the right perspective. And I think that's good."
Mr Wong said that for the specific instance of the negative personal attacks which he highlighted during the campaign, the WP later said "it was not negative attacks, but hard questions".
"But I do notice that the negative personal attacks started moderating too. So it was one particular instance, I highlighted it, and I think after that, the situation did improve," said Mr Wong.
The prime minister said he was not "overly concerned about extrapolating one incident or one instance to a trend that may happen in future", adding that the same would apply to the issue over the mixing of race and religion into politics.
"It's a concern. I highlighted it. The situation did improve as well. Will it get worse in future? I don't know. But these are instances where, if there are areas where we think it goes beyond a certain line and goes beyond what we think is appropriate, I think it's right for us to highlight it, to call it out, and we hope Singaporeans will support what we say," explained Mr Wong.
"And I think in both instances, whether it's on the negative personal attacks as well as on race and religion, I would say by and large, Singaporeans do support."
In response to a question from CNA on what the PAP can learn from an election in which it performed well, Mr Wong added that in every election, there will be areas where the party can reflect and find opportunities to do better, whether it had done well in the contest or not.
"There will always be areas for improvement. So we will reflect, we will do our usual post-mortem. We do it after every election, whether it's in the area of communication, whether it's in the area of social media, engaging young people and engaging different communities," he said.
"In a specific constituency that we may not have done as well in, are there lessons for us? So I'm sure there will be. That's the attitude we take. It doesn't mean that we only learn from an election where the outcome wasn't good."