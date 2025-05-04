GE2025: “Clear and strong mandate” for PAP will put Singapore in better position to face turbulent world, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The strong showing by the People’s Action Party (PAP) at the polls gives the ruling party a “clear and strong mandate to govern”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at a post-results press conference at The Treasury building around 3am on Sunday (May 4).

In a landslide victory, the PAP took 65.57 per cent of the national vote, improving on its 2020 performance by more than 4 percentage points.

The ruling party won a total of 87 seats, with victories in 15 GRCs and 14 SMCs on election night, adding 82 seats to the five it picked up in its walkover win in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Addressing the media alongside a panel comprising mostly members of the PAP’s leadership, Mr Wong said he was “deeply humbled and grateful” by the results. It is Mr Wong’s first election as prime minister and as secretary-general of the PAP.

“It's a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government. Singaporeans, too, can draw strength from this and look ahead to our future with confidence,” said Mr Wong.

He said that going into his first campaign as party leader, he just wanted to do his best together with the rest of his team, and that "in the end, Singaporeans will decide, and we will respect the decisions of Singaporean voters".

"Am I satisfied with the outcome of the elections? Yes, I am," said Mr Wong.

"We are very happy that Singaporeans have given us this mandate in this election. We don't take this support and trust for granted at all. And with the results, it motivates me, it motivates all of us in this team to work even harder to do our best for everyone in Singapore."

Noting that the election took place at a “critical time” for Singapore, Mr Wong echoed a campaign slogan of the “changed world” Singapore finds itself in amid an economic slowdown, fundamental shifts in the international order and the nation’s leadership transition.

“The results will put Singapore in a better position to face this turbulent world. Many are watching the elections closely, whether it's international media, investors or foreign governments, they will have taken note of tonight's results,” said Mr Wong.

“My team and I will use this mandate to serve with humility and responsibility. We will serve all Singaporeans, whether you voted for the PAP or you voted for another party, everyone matters. We will serve all of you.”



Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong also highlighted the importance of a strong mandate for the PAP.

“This election took place at a crucial time – in the world, and in Singapore. It was vital that PM Lawrence Wong won a good mandate in this election, to show Singaporeans, and show the world, that he has the full support of a united nation. This election result achieves that,” he said in a Facebook post.“The election showed that Singaporeans understood what was at stake. We knew it was crucial to come together to deal with the immense challenges ahead,” Mr Lee added.“Important issues of race and religion also came up during this election. The results show clearly that Singaporeans accept and uphold the multiracial and multicultural values and norms which are so fundamental to our nation.”