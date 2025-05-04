GE2025: PAP wins four-way fight in Tampines GRC, WP to get one NCMP seat

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) has emerged as the winner in a four-way fight for Tampines Group Representation Constituency (GRC), getting 52.02 per cent of the vote in Singapore’s General Election on Saturday (May 3).

A PAP team led by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli defeated teams from the Workers’ Party (WP), National Solidarity Party (NSP) and People’s Power Party (PPP).

PAP’s victory this year was significantly lower than its winning margin in 2020, when it defeated a team from NSP with about 66.4 per cent of the vote.

This round, it was the WP team led by former Aljunied GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap that chipped away at the incumbent’s vote share, with the opposition party winning 47.37 per cent of the vote share in its first outing in the constituency.

The contesting teams from NSP, which had 0.18 per cent of the vote, and PPP with 0.43 per cent, both lost their election deposits.

A Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seat will also be offered to a member of the WP’s team, given its narrow loss to PAP.

In his speech after the results were announced, Mr Masagos thanked the party’s voters and volunteers and called for unity moving ahead.

“Now that the General Election is over, let's come together as one united people,” he said.

“Let's work together to make Tampines a caring community, because this is how we forge ahead as we face critical challenges and embrace opportunities that are before us.”

Separately, the WP team thanked its supporters during its speech, while party member Michael Thng dedicated special thanks to Mr Faisal.

“For taking the brave step to come forward and join our team and take the risk with us and put yourself out there for Tampines, for that we will be eternally grateful and we really thank you, Faisal,” Mr Thng said.