GE2025: PAP, WP, PSP, RDU and PAR candidates take part in 'live' election roundtable
Candidates from five political parties contesting in the General Election discussed key issues ranging from immigration and jobs to the cost of living.
SINGAPORE: Candidates from five political parties contesting in the General Election discussed key issues ranging from immigration and jobs to the cost of living during a televised roundtable on Sunday (Apr 27).
Invitations to the roundtable are typically extended to the four political parties fielding the largest number of candidates. However, five parties were invited this year due to a tie for the fourth spot.
Candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP), Red Dot United (RDU), People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) participated in the 90-minute forum, titled Singapore Votes 2025: The Roundtable.
Broadcast live from Mediacorp and moderated by CNA presenter Otelli Edwards, the participants at the session were:
- PAP's Chee Hong Tat, who is also the transport minister
- WP’s Michael Thng
- RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon
- PAR secretary-general Lim Tean
- PSP’s Stephanie Tan
Three academics also joined the discussion as observers: Professor Joseph Liow, a senior research adviser from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Professor Jessica Pan from the National University of Singapore, and Associate Professor in Practice Terence Ho from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
The forum comprised three rounds of discussion, focusing on geopolitics and the economy, immigration and jobs, and finally, the cost of living. Following the discussions, each party delivered closing remarks.
Speaking time was divided equally between the ruling party and the opposition. The four opposition parties shared half the available time, while the PAP received the other half.
GEOPOLITICS AND THE ECONOMY
In the first segment, candidates were asked how the uncertain global outlook and apparent decline of free trade might impact Singapore, and how they would help Singaporeans manage these challenges.
PAR’S LIM TEAN
Mr Lim, who is contesting in Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC), said there had been advance warnings about the decline of free trade but these had not been heeded by the ruling party.
He said Singapore should not “carry on to the drumbeat” of the Americans, but must work with regional partners.
Question from Prof Liow: "On the campaign trail, it has been suggested by your party that perhaps the impact of the Trump tariffs might have been exaggerated … I was wondering if you can share some thoughts on how you reconcile that with the fact that Singapore is heavily reliant on global trade and the global economic system?"
Mr Lim said Trump’s tariffs were primarily a tool to “contain the rise of China” and how it would end is “beyond anyone’s comprehension”. However, he pointed out there could be a “silver lining” given that Singapore faces lower tariffs compared to other nations.
He also called for stronger promotion of small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), including the establishment of a bank specifically to finance SMEs and help them expand regionally and globally.
PSP’S STEPHANIE TAN
Ms Tan, the PSP candidate for Pioneer SMC, said Singapore must not be too dependent on multinational corporations and should build up its local enterprises.
She emphasised the importance of maintaining trading relationships with various partners to “hedge risks” during times of uncertainty.
Prof Liow asked PSP's Ms Tan: "Given that there is really very little indication that the … competition between the two largest economies in the world (US and China) is slowing down or abating, how do you think Singaporeans should prepare for what looks like a long-drawn trade war between the two largest economies in the world?"
She replied that Singapore must take steps to diversify its economy and strengthen its “domestic capacities” by reducing the costs of doing business in Singapore. Ms Tan pointed out the PSP’s proposal for “national guidelines” on rent increases for commercial properties.
Alleviating financial pressure on Singaporeans, she added, would provide them with the flexibility to upskill, reskill and take risks to be entrepreneurs.
RDU’S RAVI PHILEMON
Mr Philemon, part of RDU team contesting Nee Soon GRC, agreed that the current free trade situation is “worrying”. He said Singapore had previously misread signals with the elections held in other countries and needs to “get back on track”.
Prof Liow asked Mr Philemon: "I believe the RDU has made the case that Singapore needs to strengthen its domestic economic foundations as a means to deal with the exacerbating trade tensions. Do you have any thoughts about specific policies that should be embarked on by the government to do this?”
Mr Philemon proposed cutting the GST from 9 to 7 per cent. This would “put more money into the pockets of people” and boost consumer confidence and domestic spending. This, he added, was very different from the GST voucher scheme, which comes once or twice a year.
WP'S MICHAEL THNG
Mr Thng, part of the WP’s Tampines GRC slate, pointed out the need for Singapore to deepen ties with “friendly nations”.
He added that it is also important to give Singaporean workers “a leg up” and the ability to bounce back, with the WP suggesting ideas such as a redundancy insurance scheme and mandatory retrenchment benefits.
Prof Liow asked Mr Thng: "The WP, as I understand it, has emphasised that there will actually be strategic opportunities and Singapore should be positioned to take advantage of those opportunities even in light of the ongoing trade war. Can you share some thoughts on what some of these opportunities could be and how Singapore can position itself precisely to take advantage of them?"
Mr Thng identified two key opportunities: Focusing on industries where Singapore could become more price-competitive as a result of trade wars, such as the semiconductor industry.
He also suggested growing local SMEs and nurturing more “leaders of industry”. Mr Thng pointed to WP’s proposal of an Exim Bank, or an export-import bank, to support SMEs' expansion and sustainability.
PAP’S CHEE HONG TAT
Mr Chee, who is contesting in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, said Singaporeans should not fear as the PAP government has laid strong foundations to deal with the volatile global environment.
He highlighted Singapore's strong international reputation, built since independence, and reiterated that staying connected with the world remains the best way to grow the economy.
He pointed out that Singapore is tackling the crisis from a “position of strength” because it has the fiscal resources as well as the reserves. Mr Chee said the PAP had previously steered Singapore through difficult times and is well prepared for “brewing storms ahead”.
Prof Liow asked Mr Chee: "If we have a meeting with President Trump tomorrow … how would you go about pressing Singapore’s case, Singapore’s interest, beyond just telling Trump that actually Americans will suffer from the trade policies he’s embarking on?"
Mr Chee outlined three points: First, Singapore does not want to “choose sides” between the US and China, but aims to maintain relevance and credibility with both countries.
Second, it is important for the US to remain engaged in Asia. "MAGA should not stand for Make America Go Away," he said. “We want America to remain engaged.”
Third, Singapore, while small, has agency. To deal with a tough negotiator like Mr Trump, one must demonstrate that Singapore has options. At the same time, Mr Chee stressed the importance of domestic unity.
“Mr Trump must know that when we negotiate with him, we have the support and backing of Singaporeans.”
IMMIGRATION AND JOBS
With the transformation of Singapore's economy, concerns have arisen over local workers being left behind – even as the country remains heavily reliant on foreign labour. In the second segment, candidates were asked how they would balance these two challenges.
PAR’S LIM TEAN
Mr Lim said the PAR has consistently championed the priority of jobs for Singaporeans and will make “no concession on that whatsoever”. Foreigners should only be hired if employers can demonstrate that no Singaporeans are capable of filling the roles.
Professor Pan asked Mr Lim: “PAR proposes protecting Singaporean workers by regulating the foreign workforce and encouraging businesses to invest in local workforce development. How would your party resolve this tension between supporting local SMEs and stricter access to foreign skilled manpower?”
Mr Lim said the authorities have entered into “harmful treaties” like the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) that the PAR wants abolished.
The balance, he said, has “tilted too far” in the last two decades and the party wants priority for Singaporean workers.
PSP’S STEPHANIE TAN
PSP has never and will never argue for a closed Singapore, Ms Tan said.
Singapore needs foreign talent, but this must be done in a way that is complementary to Singapore’s workforce, she added.
Prof Pan asked Ms Tan: “The PSP, as I understand, proposes tighter controls on EP holders … How would your party ensure that such policies do not limit access to essential foreign skills and reduce Singapore’s competitiveness as a global business hub?”
The PSP’s proposals in this respect are not “entirely new or different” from the government’s proposals, replied Ms Tan.
For example, quotas for S Pass and work permit holders have not hurt foreign direct investment in Singapore, she said.
PSP is confident that imposing levies and quotas on Employment Pass holders would not limit access to essential foreign skills and reduce Singapore’s attractiveness as a global business hub, she added.
RDU’S RAVI PHILEMON
Mr Philemon said Singapore has no choice but to remain an open society, but stressed that the privilege of citizenship must be “better accentuated”.
He questioned why foreign spouses of Singapore citizens are only awarded long-term visit passes (LTVPs) rather than permanent residency or citizenship, highlighting that this shows the importance of accentuating citizenship privilege.
However, moderator Ms Edwards later clarified that the LTVPs are not a prerequisite for permanent residency or citizenship.
Prof Pan asked: “RDU proposes a shift away from GDP-focused growth and calls for a ‘citizens first’ hiring policy. Could you tell us a bit more about what specific policies your party would implement to ensure Singaporeans continue to have access to good, secure jobs in this new economic model?”
Mr Philemon stressed the importance of safety nets, and criticised the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme – which offers up to S$6,000 over six months to the involuntarily unemployed – as the “flimsiest” of safety nets.
He said the RDU’s "citizens first" hiring policy aims to guarantee fair rights for Singaporean workers.
WP’S MICHAEL THNG
Mr Thng said immigration must remain a “cornerstone” of Singapore’s society, but immigration policies must lift Singaporeans and not “sideline them”.
He proposed a more deliberate transfer of skills from foreign to local workers. There may be new industries that Singapore wants to develop where local talent pools are currently thin, and allowing foreign talent into such roles as the first generation of employees could help the country break into these industries, he said.
Prof Pan asked Mr Thng: “The Workers’ Party has called for stronger emphasis on skills transfer …. as a condition for work passes. So how does this actually differ from existing frameworks … and how would your party implement this policy and measure skills transfer in practice?”
To this, Mr Thng said companies could be required to invest in training potential local employees as a measurable outcome. Companies could also be required to ensure mentorship pairings between local and foreign workers.
“We know these are not perfect ways of getting at the problem or getting at what’s actually going on, but we shouldn’t let perfection be the enemy of the good," he said.
“These are methods that we can get a better sense of what’s going on, actually trying to incent and measure what’s going on a little bit better, and allow us to then shape policy as a consequence of that.”
PAP’S CHEE HONG TAT
Mr Chee said Singaporeans remain at the heart of all economic and manpower policies implemented by the PAP government.
While competition is inevitable in an open economy, Singapore continues to welcome complementary foreign talent, he said. Instead of closing the door to foreign talent, the PAP would focus on helping businesses and workers here stay competitive and employable.
This includes putting into place comprehensive support for those who need a helping hand. The PAP does so through its “strong model of tripartism” – with unions, businesses and the government working closely together, he added.
Mr Chee also said the existing Progressive Wage Model is a more practical and effective way to help workers compared to a “one-size-fits-all minimum wage”, which could yield unintended consequences such as job losses.
Prof Pan asked: “Despite implementing very sophisticated policies to really manage the quantity and quality of immigrants, immigration in Singapore still remains a hot-button issue … What more can the PAP do to address Singaporeans’ concerns and strike this right balance?"
In response, Mr Chee said while immigration remains necessary, priority continues to be given to Singaporeans.
The difference between what the ruling party has done and what the PSP is proposing is that the PAP’s policies are drawn up in “very close consultation” with tripartite partners, he said.
“We can’t preserve all jobs, that is not possible. But we must protect all Singaporeans.”
He added that the government empowers Singaporeans through upskilling and reskilling, with a range of schemes aimed at helping individuals achieve their fullest potential.
COST OF LIVING
Concerns have risen that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike has contributed to inflation. At the same time, taxes are a key source of government revenue to finance services and infrastructure in healthcare, housing and transport.
In this third segment, candidates were asked for their proposals to finance the growing needs of Singaporeans.
PAR’S LIM TEAN
Mr Lim argued that there was "absolutely no need" for the GST hike, pointing to the S$6.4 billion Budget surplus in 2024 and S$3.5 billion collected through GST that same year.
He also cited a cumulative Budget surplus of S$40 billion between 1999 and 2019, and highlighted S$13.4 billion from the difference between Central Provident Fund (CPF) annualised returns paid to members and the returns retained by the government.
Given these resources, Mr Lim said there is “a lot of money” to finance PAR’s proposals of free healthcare, free education and free school meals.
On the PAR’s proposal to implement price controls on essentials such as food, healthcare and transportation, Prof Ho asked how Mr Lim would respond to those who argue that this could thus lead to over-demand and under-supply.
Mr Lim said PAR had not proposed price controls, but advocates removing GST on necessities such as food, groceries and medical care.
He reiterated that reducing the cost of living is a "grave concern" for the party, and suggested restricting permanent residents from buying public housing to curb resale prices.
PSP’S STEPHANIE TAN
Ms Tan pointed to several proposals from the PSP’s manifesto aimed at raising revenue.
These included introducing a “modest” levy of S$1,200 per month on Employment Pass holders, to "level the playing field" between Singaporeans and foreign PMETs.
She also discussed the PSP's proposed Affordable Homes Scheme, where buyers of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats defer paying land costs until resale. HDB would no longer need to pay for land upfront, which Ms Tan said would significantly reduce its deficit.
The party also proposed amortising revenue from the sale of commercial and industrial land, while still allowing the money to be invested and generate Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC).
Prof Ho questioned how the Affordable Homes Scheme would address concerns about fairness between existing homeowners and new home buyers, as well as among new buyers purchasing flats in different locations.
Ms Tan said the scheme would not cause a crash in the resale market, as flats in the scheme would make up less than 10 per cent of the total HDB flat supply.
The resale flat market would remain underpinned by strong demand, including those ineligible for BTO flats.
She added that under the proposed scheme, new flats would be priced based on construction cost plus a location premium, ensuring differentiated pricing across estates.
RDU’S RAVI PHILEMON
Mr Philemon agreed that Singapore must maintain its competitiveness and acknowledged the role of taxes in financing public needs. However, he argued that the key question was who the taxes target.
“There is a perception that it is aimed more at the ordinary Singaporeans than at the wealthy, the billionaire class, the big companies. Wealth is not taxed enough,” he said.
Prof Ho questioned how RDU’s proposal for a Citizen’s Dividend – an “unconditional cash transfer” that serves as a financial safety net – would be financed, particularly in years without any surpluses.
Mr Philemon said the dividend would be financed through existing surpluses.
“In the coming years, there will be a lot of pressure on the work, on the job, on the steady incomes that Singaporeans will earn and the Citizens’ Dividend will give them the peace of mind that they are in safe hands,” he said.
WP’S MICHAEL THNG
Mr Thng criticised the government’s decision in 2022 to raise the GST amid a record high 6 per cent inflation, which was the “wrong tool used at the wrong time”.
He said the hike placed a “tremendous burden” on average Singaporean families, many of whom were still struggling to recover.
Instead, he suggested other methods to obtain the revenue needed, such as amending the NIRC formula from its current 50 per cent to 60 per cent to allow for an additional fiscal buffer. He also proposed introducing a minimum corporate tax rate.
Looking at the WP’s slate of suggestions to manage the costs of key services, such as utilities, healthcare and transportation, Prof Ho asked Mr Thng to elaborate on which was the most pressing area.
Mr Thng said it was difficult to prioritise, as costs impact families differently depending on their spending patterns.
However, he pointed out that the party's manifesto includes proposals on each area, such as implementing tiered utility pricing – charging lower rates to smaller households that use less electricity and water – as a way to encourage socially responsible behaviour while also relieving financial pressure.
PAP’S CHEE HONG TAT
Mr Chee said that because Singapore imports most of what it consumes, it inevitably also imports global inflation.
While global inflation cannot be avoided, he said the PAP would continue to support Singaporeans through measures like maintaining a strong Singapore dollar and financial assistance schemes such as the Assurance Package, CDC vouchers and the SG60 Package.
In the medium to longer term, the PAP believes that the best way to cope with rising prices is through ensuring economic growth, said Mr Chee. This would enable businesses to do well and ensure people earn high wages that outpace the rate of inflation.
To do so, the government will continue to invest heavily in bringing in investments, creating quality jobs, helping to upskill workers and helping businesses transform.
This has resulted in “real outcomes”, said Mr Chee. For example, lower-wage workers had a 5.9 per cent real wage growth between 2019 and 2024. The PAP can achieve these outcomes because it exercises fiscal discipline, unlike some opposition proposals, he said.
“The PAP’s view is that the current generation’s needs should be covered by this generation’s resources. We must not borrow or gamble on the savings and reserves of future generations,” said Mr Chee, adding that this was why it had to raise the GST.
Prof Ho asked if the PAP saw a need for more structural measures to address the cost of living. He also questioned if government support could be sustained if weak economic conditions were to persist.
Mr Chee said Singapore must both address immediate needs and prepare for the future. For example, about 5 per cent of this year’s Budget – or S$143 billion – was targeted at immediate concerns, while the remaining was focused on long-term investments such as upskilling workers.
Calling into question the PSP’s Affordable Homes Scheme, Mr Chee cautioned: “If you look at it carefully, it is not a ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme. It’s actually more like a ‘buy now, pay more later’ scheme. Because if you sell later, you will have to pay with interest.”
On taxation, Mr Chee said that while Singapore currently enjoys a surplus, there is no guarantee this will continue in an uncertain world.
It is important not to view the nation's reserves as something that can be continually tapped on when funds are needed, he said.
CLOSING REMARKS
PAR'S LIM TEAN
Mr Lim called on Singaporeans to ask themselves whether their lives would improve over the next five years if they continued voting for the PAP. He described PAP MPs as resembling “a range of extinct volcanoes”.
“I look forward to cross-examining Mr Chee, Mr Shanmugam and his other colleagues in parliament if I am elected into parliament.”
PSP'S STEPHANIE TAN
Ms Tan said the PSP believes that the lives of Singaporeans can be better.
“To face any challenge, whether from domestic or foreign sources, we need unity in diversity,” she said. “We need robust and constructive debate in parliament to find the best way forward for Singapore. And that can only happen if we have sufficient alternative voices.”
She described the PSP as a "responsible" opposition party that has and will continue to fight hard with "well-researched proposals" to improve Singaporeans’ lives.
RDU'S RAVI PHILEMON
Mr Philemon said the issues facing Singaporeans were clear and emphasised RDU’s call for a “new social compact”. He said the party’s proposals aim to put Singaporeans first and build a “fairer” society.
“We call on Singaporeans to vote for themselves, to vote for RDU, for we are your vehicle to make Singapore better.”
WP'S MICHAEL THNG
Given the uncertainties and challenges ahead, it is important to build a system that gets policies right, said Mr Thng.
“In this context, there is far less margin for error. And to get it right, we need more perspectives, we need more voices to ensure blind spots are not missed,” he added.
“And if we accept that no one has a monopoly on good ideas, which I think we all do, then maybe none of us should have a monopoly in parliament.”
PAP'S CHEE HONG TAT
Mr Chee said voters must decide what kind of politics they want for Singapore and the values and principles that should govern the country.
“Singapore must not have politics and policies that divide our society, that will polarise our society, and pit one segment against another,” he said. "We must not support xenophobic and divisive politics and policies in Singapore.”
Singapore has stayed “exceptional” because of its unique political system, which enables good governance and sound policymaking, Mr Chee said.
“So the question that faces us now is this: Can we continue to uphold these standards and remain exceptional, especially in this turbulent world?”
He emphasised that there will be opposition presence in parliament and that the government would not have a "blank cheque" – but cautioned that the opposition should not be given a “free pass” either.
“Make the PAP work harder, but also make the opposition work harder for you. In a system like this, voters should hold all parties to the same standards.”