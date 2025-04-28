GE2025: PAP, WP, PSP, RDU and PAR candidates take part in 'live' election roundtable

SINGAPORE: Candidates from five political parties contesting in the General Election discussed key issues ranging from immigration and jobs to the cost of living during a televised roundtable on Sunday (Apr 27).

Invitations to the roundtable are typically extended to the four political parties fielding the largest number of candidates. However, five parties were invited this year due to a tie for the fourth spot.

Candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP), Workers’ Party (WP), Red Dot United (RDU), People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) participated in the 90-minute forum, titled Singapore Votes 2025: The Roundtable.

Broadcast live from Mediacorp and moderated by CNA presenter Otelli Edwards, the participants at the session were:

PAP's Chee Hong Tat, who is also the transport minister

WP’s Michael Thng

RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon

PAR secretary-general Lim Tean

PSP’s Stephanie Tan

Three academics also joined the discussion as observers: Professor Joseph Liow, a senior research adviser from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Professor Jessica Pan from the National University of Singapore, and Associate Professor in Practice Terence Ho from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

The forum comprised three rounds of discussion, focusing on geopolitics and the economy, immigration and jobs, and finally, the cost of living. Following the discussions, each party delivered closing remarks.

Speaking time was divided equally between the ruling party and the opposition. The four opposition parties shared half the available time, while the PAP received the other half.

GEOPOLITICS AND THE ECONOMY

In the first segment, candidates were asked how the uncertain global outlook and apparent decline of free trade might impact Singapore, and how they would help Singaporeans manage these challenges.

PAR’S LIM TEAN

Mr Lim, who is contesting in Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC), said there had been advance warnings about the decline of free trade but these had not been heeded by the ruling party.

He said Singapore should not “carry on to the drumbeat” of the Americans, but must work with regional partners.

Question from Prof Liow: "On the campaign trail, it has been suggested by your party that perhaps the impact of the Trump tariffs might have been exaggerated … I was wondering if you can share some thoughts on how you reconcile that with the fact that Singapore is heavily reliant on global trade and the global economic system?"