GE2025: Recent missteps have 'chipped away' at trust in PAP government, says PSP’s Hazel Poa
"I suspect that if any of these were to happen during the time of our first-generation leaders, heads would have rolled," said the PSP's first vice-chairperson.
SINGAPORE: From the SimplyGo saga to the blocked Income-Allianz deal, recent incidents have chipped away at trust in the ruling party, said Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Hazel Poa on Saturday (Apr 26) night.
Speaking at the PSP’s second rally at Bukit Gombak Stadium, she also highlighted the last-minute change to the People's Action Party's (PAP) team in Chua Chu Kang GRC as something that has damaged the trust.
The party’s vice chairperson said building trust can be painstaking, but that Singapore's first-generation leaders managed to do so with the bulk of the population.
"It would be a waste to chip away at that," she added. "Unfortunately, there have been many incidents in recent years doing exactly that."
RECENT MISSTEPS
On the push for full adoption of the SimplyGo payment system for public transport, the Land Transport Authority ultimately reversed its decision only after “huge public outcry”, the former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament said.
She said the public had already given feedback on the platform's shortcomings, but the government still wanted to go ahead with phasing out the older system and make the switch.
“The question is, were the decision makers not aware of the public feedback?” asked Ms Poa, who is part of the PSP's A-team contesting West Coast-Jurong West GRC.
If they were unaware, it is a case of poor management. But if they were aware but disregarded the feedback, it is a case of poor judgement, she added. “Either way, not a world-class performance commensurate with world-class salaries."
She also brought up the much-debated deal between Income Insurance and German insurer Allianz which was blocked, with Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong telling parliament last October that the transaction in its current form "would not be in the public interest".
“I find it astounding that NTUC supported the deal while being unaware of the capital reduction exercise to the tune of S$1.85 billion (US$1.41 billion),” said Ms Poa, adding that she believes that NTUC and Income Insurance did not perform their duties responsibly.
She noted: “I suspect that if any of these were to happen during the time of our first-generation leaders, heads would have rolled."
Ms Poa also brought up was the food poisoning cases reported by some students after they consumed ready-to-eat meals that were handed out as part of a Total Defence exercise.
Earlier this month, the Singapore Food Agency and Ministry of Health said that there was no conclusive evidence linking the gastroenteritis cases to the meals, which Ms Poa believes is a cause for concern.
She added: "Is our public service falling in competence as compared to before? There are many instances telling us that it is important for us to have more opposition in parliament to check on the government."
CHANGES TO CHUA CHU KANG SLATE
Ms Poa also suggested that trust may have been broken when Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong unexpectedly left Chua Chu Kang GRC to be fielded in Punggol GRC.
She noted that Mr Gan had said he would lead the PAP's Chua Chua Kang team about 10 days before the surprise switcheroo on Nomination Day.
“I’m sure CCK residents were shocked as well, to lose their long-time MP so suddenly. What made the PAP go back on their public announcement?” she questioned, asking where the line should be drawn between what can be believed and what cannot be believed.
She said she would have preferred if the PAP did not announce its line-up for Chua Chu Kang, rather than change its mind after doing so, adding: "This is so damaging to trust."
Citing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s comments that there is nothing wrong with switching constituencies as long as candidates are upfront about it, she said: “I totally agree. PAP should practice what he is preaching."
In her rally speech, Ms Poa also touched on the clash between volunteers of the PAP and PSP during their outreach efforts in Bukit Gombak in January, and called for the investigation outcome of the police reports to be released.
Her party claimed that PAP volunteers intimidated them while they were distributing flyers to residents, while Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling said PSP “twisted the truth”.
Ms Poa said she understands the police have finished their investigations and that the matter is now with the Attorney-General's Chambers.
“If the accusation that a PSP member has slapped a PAP volunteer is baseless, do you agree that an apology is due to the poor fellow who is falsely accused of assault?” she asked supporters at the rally. "This is only fair and it is the standard we expect."
ACCOUNTABILITY, TRANSPARENCY
At the rally, PSP chairman and founder Tan Cheng Bock, who turned 85 on Saturday, said his insistence on accountability and transparency is why he left the PAP.
“When they are not doing that, it will be a shame if we just walk away,” said Dr Tan, who is also part of the West Coast-Jurong West GRC team.
“We must take it head on and tell them that, no, this is not the right way to govern Singapore.”
A total of 10 PSP candidates spoke at Saturday's rally. PSP is fielding 13 candidates across two GRCs and four SMCs.
The rising cost of living, well-being of vulnerable communities, and the dominance of the PAP were among the issues raised by candidates at the rally.
PSP newcomer Sani Ismail, who is managing director and legal counsel of a condominium management firm, said the super majority status of the PAP in parliament has made them “complacent”.
“Complacency is the enemy of progress,” he added. It “means that they can do what they like, when they like and how they like, and we Singaporeans cannot do anything about it”.
The PAP of today “is not like the visionaries of the first generation of leaders”, said the West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate, referring to the nation’s founding fathers such as Mr Lee Kuan Yew and Dr Goh Keng Swee.
“The PAP of today has raised the GST (Goods and Services Tax) which hurts us most, not once … but twice, one year after the other. And then give away some vouchers … hoping that we will shut up, be quiet, go sit in the corner and be happy with your CDC (Community Development Council) vouchers.”
“VERY BIG DISCONNECT”
PSP chief Leong Mun Wai, the final speaker of the night, spoke about a “very big disconnect between the Singapore of the PAP and the Singapore of the people".
He urged the crowd to think about what kind of Singapore they want to live in, and whether it is one that is a paradise for elites, while the rest of the people deal with higher GST, more expensive public housing and crowded public transport.
“PSP recognises this big disconnect,” he said, adding that he and Ms Poa have recommended many policies to address the struggles of locals.
Mr Leong said it makes a difference when there are MPs in parliament who speak up for the people.
"We need to have a strong opposition in parliament to hold the 4G PAP government to account and to ask questions when things go wrong," he said.
Parliament is increasingly the only forum where Singaporeans can demand answers from the government, he said.
"We must elect more constructive opposition MPs to parliament. No more PAP free riders who don't dare to speak up for the people."