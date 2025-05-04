Snap Insight: How PM Lawrence Wong bucked the trend in his first GE at the helm

SINGAPORE: Historically, an uncertain global environment might have boded well for the incumbent. But the result from Singapore’s last election in 2020, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seemed to suggest that the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) was not viewed by all voters as the option for a theoretical “flight to safety”.

But on Saturday (May 3), the country delivered a strong endorsement of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, in his first election test as PAP secretary general and as the leader of the fourth generation (4G) team.

With 65.57 per cent of the national vote, Mr Wong has bucked the trend: In Singapore’s history, each new prime minister contesting his first election has performed worse than the previous polls, by about 2 to 8 percentage points. In contrast, Mr Wong posted an improvement of more than 4 percentage points from 2020.

Mr Wong had asked voters for a strong mandate to enable him and his team to lead the country more effectively, especially given the global geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty in the face of two ongoing military conflicts and a burgeoning global trade war.

There are clear grounds to say that he has received it.