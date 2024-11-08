Commentary: Democrats join 2024’s global graveyard of incumbents

LONDON: At the time of writing, United States Vice President Kamala Harris has won almost four percentage points less of the popular vote than President Joe Biden did in 2020, the steepest drop in Democratic support since 1980.

What’s more, not only did Donald Trump retake the White House, the Republicans won a majority in the Senate and are likely to retain control of the House of Representatives.

Such a crushing defeat in this week’s US election is bound to elicit months if not years of soul-searching from Democrats. Did Biden hold on for too long? Should party officials have opted for a contested convention instead of parachuting Harris into the race? Has the party’s socially progressive turn alienated some Hispanic and Black men?

The problem is, it’s entirely possible both that the answer to all three of those questions is “yes”, and that taking action to address them would not have produced a fundamentally different outcome.

Just as the answer to “would Britain’s Conservatives have fared better in an autumn election in a lower inflation environment?” is “maybe”, but the response to “would it have resulted in a materially different outcome?” is “no”.