Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students

BOSTON: US President Donald Trump's administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students on Thursday (May 22), and is forcing existing students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status, while also threatening to expand the crackdown to other schools.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the department to terminate Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, the department said in a statement.

Noem accused the university of "fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party."

Harvard said the move by the Trump administration, which affects thousands of students, was illegal and amounted to retaliation.

The clampdown on foreign students marks a significant escalation of the Trump administration’s campaign against the elite Ivy League university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which has emerged as one of Trump's most prominent institutional targets.

The move comes after Harvard refused to provide information that Noem had previously demanded about some foreign student visa holders who attend the university, the department said.