CNA Explains: Trump's standoff with Harvard and how it affects international students

President Donald Trump's administration escalated its standoff with Harvard University on Thursday (Mar 22), revoking the school’s ability to enrol international students.

Existing international students at the university must also transfer to other schools, or risk losing their legal status.

The conflict between Trump officials and Harvard had been building for months over demands that the university submit conduct records about foreign students, as well as change its admissions and hiring practices to combat antisemitism on campus.

The move could significantly affect the university, which enrols nearly 6,800 international students. Other universities could also be in the firing line.

What is Trump's problem with elite universities?

The Trump administration has been applying pressure on elite universities across the US - not just Harvard - as part of a broader political strategy to reshape academia’s race-based admissions and its perceived liberal bias.

Trump claims private colleges and schools across the US foster anti-American, Marxist and "radical left" ideologies.

His administration has also made demands to limit pro-Palestinian protests on campus, and tried to revoke the visas and green cards of foreign students who participated in such demonstrations.

There were also demands to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion policies, in line with his national agenda.

Why Harvard?

Harvard - America's oldest and wealthiest university - became the first elite college to push back against Trump's demands.

That triggered a series of escalatory actions in April, including the termination of grants and federal funding to the university. Harvard sued to end the grant freeze.

On Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered the department to terminate Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

This means Harvard can no longer enrol foreign students, and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status.

"Harvard’s leadership has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment," the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

It also cited China's Communist Party (CCP) as a factor.

"Harvard’s leadership further facilitated, and engaged in coordinated activity with the CCP, including hosting and training members of a CCP paramilitary group complicit in the Uyghur genocide," the department stated on its website.