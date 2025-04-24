Trump signs orders on university accreditation, foreign gifts

WASHINGTON: In his latest step pressuring US universities, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Apr 23) signed an order intended to toughen standards for college accreditation, a requirement for accessing billions of dollars in federal student financial aid.

The order was one of seven education-related actions taken by the president during an event in the Oval Office. They covered a range of topics, including fostering artificial intelligence competency in schools and improving job training for skilled trades.

The administration has already frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for numerous universities, pressing the institutions to make policy changes and citing what it says is a failure to fight antisemitism on campus. Harvard University is suing the administration over a funding freeze.

While the federal government does not directly accredit US universities, it has a role in overseeing the mostly private organisations that do so. Accreditation is required for colleges to access federal student loans and grants.

Trump has often complained that accreditors approve institutions that fail to provide quality education, a sentiment echoed in the executive order.

The order directed Education Secretary Linda McMahon to make the accrediting organisations more accountable for schools' "poor performance" and civil rights violations through restrictions on or termination of their accrediting rights, a White House fact sheet said.