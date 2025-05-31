Defence ministers looking forward to US translating Asia commitment into 'tangible actions': Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: Singapore's newly minted Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (May 31) said his counterparts were "cheered" by the United States' commitment to the Asia-Pacific region and were looking forward to this being translated into "tangible actions".

Earlier, in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Trump administration would increase its focus on the Indo-Pacific region, calling it a "priority theatre".



He said the futures of the US and its Indo-Pacific allies were "bound together", with the security and prosperity of Americans linked to that of citizens in allied countries.

This echoed remarks on Thursday by the US embassy head in Singapore, Casey Mace, who said the US delegation attending Asia's premier defence summit this year was a high-level one, signalling commitment to the Indo-Pacific. He also referred to the region as "a leading priority for US foreign policy".

On Saturday, Mr Chan spoke to reporters after a ministerial roundtable he had attended earlier in the afternoon. Among those in attendance were Mr Hegseth and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas.

Building up defence capabilities is a "long-term endeavour", said Mr Chan, who is attending his first Shangri-La Dialogue as defence minister.

"It must transcend the shorter political cycles. If we are really serious about building capabilities for the long haul, it must be a commitment across different political cycles."