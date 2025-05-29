No top defence officials in China delegation at Shangri-La Dialogue

BEIJING: No top Chinese defence officials will attend a key regional summit in Singapore this week, Beijing said on Thursday (May 29), despite ongoing tensions with the United States.
The Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top international defence forum, begins on Friday.
The meeting has historically offered rare opportunities for senior officials to hold face-to-face talks, and will be attended by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this year.
But his Chinese counterpart, Dong Jun, will not be in attendance, Beijing's defence ministry said at a Thursday press conference.
Instead, the People's Liberation Army National Defense University has sent a delegation to take part, ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said.
The delegation "will have in-depth exchanges with different parties to build more consensus", he said.
Zhang did not say why Dong was not attending or whether the Chinese team would meet with US counterparts.
Asked who was leading Beijing's delegation, he said he had "nothing more to add".
Dong's absence comes after reports last year said he had been placed under investigation for corruption, something Chinese authorities have not confirmed.If true, Dong would be the third consecutive Chinese defence minister to come under a graft probe, following the removal of his predecessors Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.
In previous years, China has sent its defence minister to the high-profile summit, which is normally attended by defence ministers, senior military and security officials and diplomats from around the world.
Last year's event resulted in a bilateral meeting between Dong and then-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Dong later declined a meeting with the Pentagon chief when they were in Laos last November.
When asked about the possibility of meeting the American delegation this year, Zhang did not confirm. US-China military ties have worsened in recent months, with many working-level military dialogue channels established during the Biden administration suspended since Trump took office.
"China places great importance on US-China military ties, and is open to communication at different levels," Zhang said.
"We hope the US will earnestly respect our core interests and major concerns, work with us in the same direction, and promote the steady and sound development of military-to-military relations."
Hegseth will make his first extended remarks in Singapore on Saturday on how he envisions US defence policy in the Indo-Pacific. His speech will be closely watched by Asian allies for how the Trump administration views the threat of China's military modernisation and ongoing tensions in disputed waters across East and Southeast Asia.
US officials previously told Reuters that Hegseth will attempt to persuade Asian allies that Washington is a better partner than Beijing.
Since taking office, Hegseth has promised to "take back" the Panama Canal from Chinese influence and described Japan as "indispensable" for tackling Chinese military aggression in the region.
China has ongoing maritime disputes with the Philippines in the South China Sea, which is also claimed by several other countries in the region. In recent months, South Korea and Japan have expressed concern publicly about China-built structures and its military presence in the Yellow Sea and East China Sea.