US Embassy head: Largest, 'most robust' Shangri-La Dialogue delegation in years signals Indo-Pacific commitment

SINGAPORE: The United States is committed to working with its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific to ensure security and prosperity in the region, said its Charge d'Affaires Casey Mace on Thursday (May 29).

The region is “a leading priority for US foreign policy”, said Mr Mace, who is the current head of the US embassy in Singapore in the absence of an ambassador.

Speaking to the media at the US embassy in Napier Road, he emphasised that “enduring American commitment and leadership in the region will make America and our allies and partners safer, more secure and more prosperous”.

Mr Mace noted that the US delegation heading to the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue – Asia’s annual premier defence summit – is a high-level one.

Led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, the country's highest-ranking military officer, it is the largest and “most robust” delegation by the US in years, said Mr Mace.

“They often don't attend gatherings like this together, so I think that in itself is a real statement of the new administration's interest in messaging and engaging this region on security issues,” he said, adding that members of the US Senate and House, and other senior military officials will also be present.

Mr Mace added that the US has enhanced its military presence and strategy in this region, conducting over 40 annual military exercises with over 20 of its allies and partners.

When asked what the US expects in return from its partners for its commitment in this region, Mr Mace said that there is “nothing specific”.

“I think the conversation will be, ‘We share the same concerns. We share the same interests. What can we each do more to pursue our shared interests together and to address those shared concerns together?’,” he said.

“There's not any specific requests that I'm aware of, but I think, really, that's probably better answered by the Pentagon.”

Mr Mace said he does not think that the US tariff policy will affect its interactions with countries in the region, because “the region really sees the importance of the United States as a security partner” and vice versa, so conversations will focus on addressing security challenges.

US-SINGAPORE RELATIONSHIP

The US and Singapore have a “strong and dynamic partnership”, said Mr Mace, adding that the American delegation is looking forward to “an extensive set of bilateral meetings” with their Singaporean counterparts over the Shangri-La Dialogue weekend.

“I was heartened to hear Prime Minister (Lawrence) Wong say at his swearing-in ceremony that he also looked forward to deepening the partnership with the United States,” he said.

“I think this is a great first opportunity, just after the new government was sworn in, and with our new administration, to exchange views on the region and on ways that we can continue to strengthen that partnership together.”

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his new Cabinet was sworn in during a ceremony at the Istana last week.

In his speech, Mr Wong said a key priority for his team will be to deepen Singapore’s relations with the major powers, especially the US and China, engaging them honestly in a principled manner while not getting caught in their rivalry.

“Where our interests align, we will work with them. Where they do not, we will stand firm and protect Singapore’s security and sovereignty,” he said.

Mr Mace also said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s pick for US ambassador to Singapore is currently awaiting confirmation by the US Senate, and is expected to arrive here this year.

Mr Trump in March nominated entrepreneur Dr Anji Sinha as his nominee to be the country's ambassador to Singapore.

Not much is known about Dr Sinha, who has no presence on social media, but a short profile on the US Department of State website states that he is a "preeminent surgeon on the East Coast specialising in orthopedics and sports medicine".

“There's several steps in this confirmation process and that process can be fast, it can be slow. So it's not clear when he'll be confirmed. But the president has nominated him, and the nomination is moving forward, and I expect that the ambassador will be here hopefully this year,” said Mr Mace.

He noted that the first wave of Mr Trump’s ambassador nominees moved through the Senate “relatively fast”, which is a good sign for the Singapore posting too.