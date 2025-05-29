Commentary: The Asian art of hedging in the time of Donald Trump

SINGAPORE: On May 31, delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 in Singapore will hear what United States President Donald Trump wants to say to Asia, as delivered by his defence secretary Pete Hegseth.

In February at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Trump’s vice president JD Vance shocked many by dismissing the risk of Russian political interference, instead directing scathing criticism at European leaders. At the same event, then Singapore defence minister Ng Eng Hen described America’s image as having morphed “from liberator to great disruptor to a landlord seeking rent” in Asia’s eyes.

In its 100-plus days in office, the second Trump administration has sought to remake the world by upending the United States’ traditional role as the guarantor of world order. But when Mr Hegseth made his first visit to Asia back in March, he sought to reassure Indo-Pacific allies and partners of US commitment to their security and to the region, amid lingering concerns over China’s growing assertiveness.

As Mr Hegseth put it: “America First does not mean America alone” – presumably because America still needs the cooperation of Asian friends if its China strategy were to succeed.

ENGAGING TRUMP'S AMERICA

But what precisely does America’s reassurance, limited and conditional as it appears, entail for Asia?

Like everywhere else, Asia has been hit by US tariffs, with China’s as high as 145 per cent, Vietnam’s at 46 per cent and Singapore’s at 10 per cent (despite the island’s trade deficit and zero-tariff policy under a free trade agreement with the United States).

Mr Trump’s levies are aimed at provoking Asian countries to renegotiate their extant trade deals with America, while using tariff concessions as pressure to curb their trade with China.