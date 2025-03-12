Trump nominates Anji Sinha as US ambassador to Singapore

SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump has named entrepreneur Dr Anji Sinha as his nominee to be the country's ambassador to Singapore.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (Mar 11), Mr Trump said: "Anji is a highly respected entrepreneur, with an incredible family.

"The United States’ relationship with Singapore is vital, and I have no doubt that Anji will strongly represent our nation’s interests, and put America first."

Dr Sinha is relatively little known, with no presence on websites or social media.

The appointment of Dr Sinha is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

CNA has contacted the US State Department and the US embassy in Singapore for more details.

The outgoing US ambassador to Singapore, Mr Jonathan Kaplan, was appointed by former president Joe Biden in July 2021.

During Mr Trump's first presidency, the embassy in Singapore was led by a Charge d'Affaires.

He had initially nominated Ms K T McFarland in May 2017 to be the US ambassador to Singapore, but she withdrew from consideration in February 2018 after her nomination stalled in the Senate.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee said then that her nomination had been delayed due to concerns about her testimony to Congress over communications with Russia.