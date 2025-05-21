Singapore rejects attempts by foreign embassies to incite domestic reactions to international issues: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (May 21) that Singapore rejects attempts by foreign embassies to incite domestic reactions to international issues involving third countries, adding that complex issues are best resolved through appropriate channels for diplomacy to be effective.

The ministry’s comments came a day after the US embassy in Singapore published a video on Facebook criticising China’s position on the South China Sea.

The post drew a response from the Chinese embassy in Singapore on Wednesday, saying that the US embassy "deliberately distorts the ins and outs" of the South China Sea issue.

In its video on Tuesday, the US embassy made use of visual and verbal references to HDB flats and Singapore town councils to illustrate its point.

It likened China’s claim of nearly the entire South China Sea to an inconsiderate neighbour claiming common spaces in HDB corridors and lift landings as their own.

It also drew an analogy between the United Nations International Court of Justice and the local town councils, depicting China as the neighbour who would ignore the town council’s rulings.

“China says it 'owns' nearly the entire South China Sea. International law says otherwise,” said the US embassy in the Facebook post.

“In 2016, the Hague tribunal ruled Beijing’s sweeping claims have no legal basis - yet construction, patrols, and coercion continue. From militarised reefs to “grey zone” tactics, this isn’t just a maritime dispute - it’s a test of international order, stability, and peace.”

China claims most of the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal that found Beijing's claims have no basis under international law. China does not recognise the decision.