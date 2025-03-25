Trump says Greenland 'maybe' in US future as territory's leaders lambast US delegation trip

WASHINGTON/COPENHAGEN: President Donald Trump on Monday (Mar 24) doubled down on his suggestion that the US should take over Greenland as leaders from the semi-autonomous Danish territory criticized a planned trip there this week by a high-profile US delegation.

"I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future," Trump told reporters after a meeting with officials in his Cabinet, saying it was important for US national security.



Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede called plans by the US delegation to visit an American military base and attend a dog sled race a "provocation", and said his caretaker government would not meet with the group.



Trump said his administration was working with "people in Greenland" who want something to happen, but did not elaborate.



"They're calling us," he said. "We're not calling them."



The US visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.



Trump has made US annexation of Greenland a major talking point since his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, paid a private visit to the vast, mineral-rich island in January.