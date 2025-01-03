Commentary: South China Sea tensions more likely to go up than down

SINGAPORE: In the new year, the Trump administration’s policies towards China and the wider Indo-Pacific region will have a significant impact on the South China Sea dispute.

If 2024 was anything to go by, tensions are more likely to go up than down.

In 2024, the rancour between the Philippines and China surged to dangerous new levels. The Marcos administration continued to push back against China’s encroachments in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), reinforcing the Sierra Madre, a dilapidated warship grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

It publicised the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) aggressive actions against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and strengthened its alliance with the United States.

China responded by trying to blockade Second Thomas Shoal, resulting in a series of tense incidents in which the CCG rammed and fired water cannons at PCG vessels, injuring several Filipino coastguard personnel.

Some observers feared that the South China Sea had become more dangerous than the Taiwan Strait, and that if the situation worsened the US might be forced to intervene in support of its ally, triggering a major crisis in US-China relations.

Fortunately, it did not come to that thanks to an agreement between the Philippines and China to dial down the tensions at Second Thomas Shoal.

But there is no telling if that agreement will hold in the new year, especially if, as seems certain, China will want to test the Trump administration’s commitment to the US-Philippines alliance.