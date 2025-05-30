Why isn't China's defence minister attending Shangri-la Dialogue, and how will it affect Sino-US ties?

SINGAPORE: China’s decision not to send its defence minister Dong Jun to this year’s Shangri-La security dialogue (SLD) in Singapore reflects a deliberate decision on Beijing’s part to withhold ministerial-level participation amid fraught geopolitical conditions, analysts told CNA.

In a statement issued on Thursday (May 29), a day before the forum’s official opening, China’s Ministry of National Defense said a delegation from the People’s Liberation Army’s National Defense University would attend in Dong’s place, without providing details on who would be leading it.

The delegation “will have in-depth exchanges with different parties to build more consensus”, said ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang, who did not address why Dong would not be attending or whether the Chinese team would meet with US counterparts.

This will be the first time since 2019 that China will not be represented by its defence minister at the annual security summit, a key platform where Beijing’s positions on flashpoints like Taiwan and the South China Sea have drawn intense international scrutiny over the years.

“Past records show that the level of China’s delegation is closely linked to the international climate and perceived external pressures,” said Lim Tai Wei, an East Asian affairs observer and professor at Soka University in Japan.

With US President Donald Trump back in power, analysts who spoke to CNA believe that Beijing may see limited strategic benefit in sending its top defence ministry official to the annual event, particularly with newly appointed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth slated to be in attendance.

Without ministerial-level attendance, Beijing will also forgo the opportunity to hold high-level bilateral meetings with direct counterparts in countries like the US, experts added.

CONTROLLING THE NARRATIVE

Beijing’s decision to forgo high-level ministerial representation might also be related to unfavourable optics, Lim said, especially in environments where Washington and Western counterparts may seek to frame the dialogue in more performative terms.

“China operates within a high-context political culture, where atmospherics, non-verbal cues, and the overall tone of engagement carry significant weight,” Lim said.

“There tends to be a preference for controlled settings and predictability,” Lim added. “In a fluid international environment, where developments can shift quickly, this may have contributed to the decision not to send a senior-level delegation this year.”

Benjamin Ho, an assistant professor at the China Programme of the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore, noted that China has historically sent its defence ministers to the annual summit when “global conditions were right” for talks with counterparts - especially those from the US.

US-China relations have rapidly deteriorated, particularly with renewed tariff disputes, trade tensions and Trump’s decision to clamp down on Harvard’s Chinese international students.

Against this current backdrop, there has been “little strategic reason” for Beijing to send a ministerial-level delegation to the SLD, Ho added.

“Last year, (then-US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) reiterated the idea that when US-China relations are not good, (both sides) should meet and talk,” Ho said.

“But for China, it’s quite different. For Beijing, if relations are not good, there is no need for the military to meet and talk.”

“Beijing only talks when political conditions are correct so I think (they) are operating from a very different kind of paradigm.”