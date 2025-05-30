US Defense Secretary Hegseth meets PM Wong, reaffirms strong ties

SINGAPORE: The United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 30), ahead of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top defence forum.



The two reaffirmed the "excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relation" between the two countries, according to a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) news release.

The two leaders also "exchanged views on geopolitical developments and regional security issues, and reiterated their shared commitment to regional peace, stability and prosperity".

Mr Hegseth also affirmed continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training in US, while Mr Wong emphasised Singapore's longstanding support for the US' regional presence, said MINDEF.

Mr Hegseth is the first Cabinet official from the current US administration to meet Mr Wong.

He will speak at a plenary session titled “United States’ New Ambitions for Indo-Pacific Security” at the event on Saturday.

He is expected to outline his vision for the Indo-Pacific region while underscoring how vital the region is to US interests, according to the US Defense Department prior to Mr Hegseth's departure for Singapore.

"As part of that vision, the secretary will discuss the threat that China poses to the region and how the United States is prepared to deal with that threat.

"In line with that, Hegseth is expected to use his remarks to highlight the ways the US is reestablishing deterrence in the region," the defence department said.