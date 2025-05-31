Commentary: Trump’s unpredictable tariffs leave US trade partners in limbo

SINGAPORE: The past few days have provided another reminder of the unusual and rapidly changing nature of US President Donald Trump’s signature trade agenda.

Two courts have struck down the use of tariffs as a policy tool. A quick appeal has, in turn, temporarily allowed the administration to continue to collect tariffs on imports. Fentanyl-related tariffs and the universal application of 10 per cent reciprocal tariffs are still in effect.

The sudden legal uncertainty has thrown foreign trade partners into disarray. On Apr 2, Mr Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on all US trade partners at levels between 10 to 50 per cent. One week later, the White House paused tariff collection above 10 per cent for 90 days to allow time for negotiations.

This window is expiring in early July, leaving governments scrambling to find a deal to keep higher assessments from taking effect.