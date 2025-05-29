US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs

A United States trade court on Wednesday (May 28) blocked President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the US than they buy.

Trump's on-and-off-again tariffs, which he has said are intended to restore US manufacturing capability, have shocked US financial markets.

Wednesday's decision can be appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC, and ultimately the US Supreme Court.



Follow our liveblog: