US trade court blocks Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs
live World

US President Donald Trump announces a slate of reciprocal tariffs at the White House on Apr 2, 2025. (File photo: Getty Images via AFP)

29 May 2025 07:59AM (Updated: 29 May 2025 08:09AM)
A United States trade court on Wednesday (May 28) blocked President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president overstepped his authority by imposing across-the-board duties on imports from nations that sell more to the US than they buy.

Trump's on-and-off-again tariffs, which he has said are intended to restore US manufacturing capability, have shocked US financial markets.

Wednesday's decision can be appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC, and ultimately the US Supreme Court.

Follow our liveblog: 

Source: Reuters/rl

