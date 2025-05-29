Trump’s tariffs: A timeline of what we know so far

US President Donald Trump’s tariff decisions since he took office on Jan 20 have given investors and political leaders alike whiplash with his on-again, off-again policies.

His decisions have upended financial markets and sent a wave of uncertainty through the global economy as countries scrambled to make deals and sought new partnerships to overcome any potential economic impact from the levies.

In the latest development, a US federal court blocked most of Trump’s sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs from going into effect, ruling that the president had overstepped his authority with the across-the-board global levies.

Here is a timeline of the major developments:

Feb 1 - Trump imposes 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and most Canadian imports and 10 per cent on goods from China, demanding they curb the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the US.

Feb 3 - Trump suspends his threat of tariffs on Mexico and Canada, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement. The US does not reach such a deal with China.

Feb 7 - Trump delays tariffs on de minimis, or low-cost, packages from China until the Commerce Department can confirm that procedures and systems are in place to process them and collect tariff revenue.

Feb 10 - Trump raises tariffs on steel and aluminium to a flat 25 per cent "without exceptions or exemptions".