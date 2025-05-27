EU and US trade representatives hold good call, day after President Trump delays new tariffs

WASHINGTON: European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said on Monday (May 26) that he had a "good call" with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and would remain in "constant contact" with his counterpart.

The two men spoke on the phone the day after US President Donald Trump delayed a threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on the European Union.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trump had a "good exchange" on Sunday, and that he hopes the two sides can reach a deal on the lowest tariffs possible.

"The discussions are advancing. There has been a good exchange between President Trump and President Von der Leyen, and I hope we can continue on this road and return to the lowest possible tariffs that will allow for fruitful exchanges," Macron told reporters during a trip to Vietnam.

Trump dropped his threat to impose 50 per cent tariffs on imports from the EU next month, restoring a Jul 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and the 27-nation bloc to produce a deal.

The US President said it was "a very nice call" with the EU Commission chief, and the delay on tariffs would allow for talks between Washington and the bloc to produce a deal.

ABOUT-TURN ON TRADE POLICY

The about-turn reminded policymakers and investors how quickly Trump's trade policy could change, however, and it was clear how the EU would square its push for a mutually beneficial trade deal with US calls for steep concessions.

Commerzbank currency strategist Michael Pfister said the EU could reach a deal with the US by Jul 9, but that Friday's announcement made clear the respite was temporary.

"It is questionable what has changed in terms of the fundamental problems following a phone call," he said.