‘They’ll be suffering’: Small businesses in Hong Kong caught in the middle of US-China trade war

HONG KONG: Entrepreneur Danny Lau’s metal fabrication business is among thousands of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong that have been hit hard by the United States’ tariffs.

The American market accounts for one-third of the company’s revenue. But since US President Donald Trump announced sweeping levies on its trading partners in April, no new orders have been coming in from the firm’s US clients.

These levies include a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports.

Lau, who is also the honorary chairman of the Chinese special administrative region’s SME association, told CNA that survival remains shaky for its members even as a temporary trade truce materialised between the US and China.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The world’s two largest economies on May 14 kicked off a major 90-day reduction in tariffs. Chinese exports to the US are now subject to a 30 per cent additional tariff – down from 145 per cent.

For many importers, however, other tariffs come on top of this.

Lau’s aluminium products would face almost 80 per cent of levies, including a 25 per cent tax imposed in 2018 during Trump’s first presidential term.