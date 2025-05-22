Some Singapore firms could go on ‘life support mode’ amid crippling US tariffs, says SME association

CASH FLOW INSTABILITY

Mr Ang said that while overall interest rates have come down slightly, leading to less intense loan repayments, they are “still not low”.

“So I think for SMEs, many are still a bit reluctant to apply for loan or working capital at this point, unless they really have no choice,” he noted.

Non-bank lender Funding Societies told CNA that it has seen a 15 per cent dip in loan requests and submissions from March to April. Before the drop, loan applications were steadily rising for several months.

The financial institution said firms are hesitant to take on loans as they reconsider their cash flows to stay afloat.

It specialises in short-term financing ranging from one to 12 months.

While it does not expect a wave of bankruptcies, it is watching closely for any red flags.

“Other bank and non-bank lenders have also started tightening within this segment preemptively and similarly for us, we also have additional scrutiny of borrowers that have supply chains that could potentially be impacted by selling to the US,” said Kelvin Teo, group CEO and co-founder of Funding Societies.

He added that many SMEs are recalibrating their business strategy.

“I think in the short term, we are fine. In the medium term, once we start seeing the cash flow level to drop or liabilities to increase, then we will have to start taking measures to manage our exposure.”