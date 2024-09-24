New office to help SMEs navigate red tape will launch early next year

SINGAPORE: Small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) can soon tap a new office for help to navigate red tape across multiple agencies and long-drawn regulatory bottlenecks.

The SME Pro-Enterprise Office (SME PEO), established under Enterprise Singapore, will be launched in the first quarter of next year.

This comes as SMEs sometimes face issues when navigating regulations, particularly in emerging areas like the green economy or on issues that cut across multiple agencies.

For instance, companies that want to install solar panels have to seek permission from multiple agencies. The issue could involve the Building and Construction Authority, the National Environment Agency, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Ministry of Manpower.

The new office will complement the work of other regulatory agencies, which will continue to handle cases that are more straightforward and specific to them.