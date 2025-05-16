Singapore and US to discuss preferential or 'zero' tariffs on pharmaceutical exports, says DPM Gan

SINGAPORE: Singapore may be able to escape tariffs on pharmaceutical exports to the United States even if Washington goes ahead with plans to introduce the sectoral tariff, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Friday (May 16).

The US has offered to discuss concessions for Singapore on these goods, he told reporters as part of an update on a task force he leads to address the impact of US tariffs.

Mr Gan said the US wants to use the sectoral tariff to secure the supply chain for its pharmaceutical supplies.

"They have offered Singapore to say that, why not, both Singapore and US can sit down and discuss some form of a concession for Singapore to have a beneficial or preferential tariff, even to the extent of zero tariff for pharmaceutical exports to the US," he said.

That would require some effort from Singapore to ensure that the supply chain is secure. "These are the details that we are discussing," he added.

Mr Gan, who is also Minister of Trade and Industry, said this is a significant opportunity and agreement for Singapore because pharmaceutical goods are an important part of the country's exports to the US. Pharmaceuticals make up over 10 per cent of the country’s exports to the US.

The broad concept is "more or less there", Mr Gan said, but the government will need to consult private pharmaceutical companies to find out what is possible or not in the agreement.

Pharmaceutical goods are currently exempt from the baseline tariff rate of 10 per cent on imports to the US, which which kicked in on Apr 5. But the US began looking into imposing duties on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors in mid-April.

As for semiconductors, Mr Gan said the US said it is happy to discuss how to ensure continued supply for Singapore, but the focus is on pharmaceuticals for now.

"I just want to qualify that it's going to take time ... we won't be able to give you a daily or weekly update on the progress of the negotiation, because it will take time, and we can't share the details until we are able to arrive at some agreement," Mr Gan said.