GE2025: Analysts expect ‘major’ Cabinet reshuffle, with defence, finance and DPM roles the ones to watch

SINGAPORE: A major Cabinet reshuffle is expected following the May 3 election, with the roles of finance minister, defence minister and deputy prime minister among the most closely watched, political analysts said.

With the People’s Action Party (PAP) securing 65.57 per cent of the national vote, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is expected to form his own team and appoint new political office holders to shape the fifth-generation leadership.

The upcoming reshuffle will mark the first Cabinet Mr Wong fully forms since succeeding Mr Lee Hsien Loong in 2024.

Post-election reshuffles typically occur within two to three weeks after a General Election. At a press conference held after the election results were announced, Mr Wong acknowledged that Cabinet formation would be a priority.

“There is added urgency this year given the need to deal with the uncertainty of the trade war and the tariff situation,” said National University of Singapore (NUS) associate professor Chong Ja Ian.

Analysts noted that a major reshuffle has not occurred since 2021, with COVID-19, the leadership transition and mounting global uncertainty contributing to continuity in recent years.

The mostly unchanged portfolios have helped provide stability in the government, said Assoc Prof Chong.

That said, some portfolios may remain untouched despite long tenures, particularly in “specialist ministries” such as trade and industry, foreign affairs, law and home affairs, said Mr Malminderjit Singh, managing director of Terra Corporate Affairs.

Among the current batch of Cabinet members, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has been leading foreign affairs for 10 years and Mr K Shanmugam has been overseeing home affairs and law for 10 years and 17 years respectively.

CLEAR SHIFT TO 4G

With the retirement of three veteran ministers – Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen – and many of the current Cabinet members having held their portfolios since 2020, Mr Wong has room to make bold moves, analysts said.

Singapore Management University’s law don Eugene Tan said the reshuffle would be major, as Mr Wong would want to show the depth of talent within the ruling party.

“Most of the 4G are not ‘his’ people. They all came in at about the same time," Assoc Prof Tan said. "There will be a focus from PM Wong on appointing people at the junior ministerial levels, where they would get their first POH appointments in his tenure.”