US-China tariff pause may help trade-reliant Singapore avoid a recession, say experts

SINGAPORE: Temporary tariff cuts by the United States and China may give the Singapore economy, which is highly reliant on trade, a better chance of avoiding a recession this year, said analysts.

In the thick of tit-for-tat tariff hikes between the US and China last month, economists warned that Singapore could slip into a technical recession - a term referring to two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Singapore's economy contracted 0.8 per cent on-quarter in the first three months of the year, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry has cut the nation's 2025 growth forecast to 0 per cent to 2 per cent.

But as the world's two largest economies called a 90-day truce on the trade war on Monday (May 12), analysts expressed hope that a boost in US-China market demand will in turn improve Singapore’s exports.

However, they cautioned that remaining uncertainty over tariffs globally could still worsen the outlook.

LESS DISRUPTION SMOOTHENS TRADE

HSBC’s chief Asia economist Frederic Neumann told CNA the tariff cuts are “good news for Singapore's economy”, adding that trade disruptions would be less than if the higher tariffs had remained.