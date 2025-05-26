Commentary: Trump plays dealmaker in the Gulf, not peacemaker

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump received lavish receptions across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his recent Middle East tour. From the roll-out of lavender carpets in Riyadh to the parade of camels in Doha, the biggest prize was the mega-deals he walked away with.

At a time when his administration faces tough questions over tariff policies, these could well help to inject optimism into the American economy. But for all the multibillion-dollar commitments and chumminess on display, Mr Trump left the Gulf without the prize he perhaps seeks more than any other: Peace in the region.

Despite the business focus of Mr Trump’s visit, the Gulf-US summit convened the heads of states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of whom some are, or have been, directly involved in conflict theatres. Saudi Arabia helped facilitate Russia-Ukraine talks, Qatar continues to mediate between Israel and Hamas, and Oman serves as a quiet intermediary between the US and Iran.

While Mr Trump expressed adulation for Gulf policies and leaders, there is, more importantly, a recognition of the influence, and resonance, that the countries he visited have in advancing his stability-for-prosperity agenda.