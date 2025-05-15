What’s at stake as the US gives Saudis access to state-of-the-art AI chips

President Donald Trump’s administration has changed the direction of US AI policy toward two oil-rich states in the Middle East. It’s paved the way for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to buy chips from Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices that are considered state-of-the-art when it comes to creating and running artificial intelligence software and services.

Previously, the US had restrictions on delivering advanced technology to the region as part of broader controls on the spread of US AI-related tech.

Those constraints have been motivated by national security concerns and, more broadly, the desire to keep the capabilities out of China’s hands.

What restrictions did the Trump administration lift?

The Commerce Department announced May 13 that the US was rescinding the so-called AI diffusion rule launched by Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, which created three broad tiers of access for countries seeking AI chips.

The rule would have taken effect May 15. Trump’s administration is drafting its own approach and could shift toward negotiating individual deals with countries, according to people familiar with the matter.

At the same time, the Commerce Department issued guidance stating that the use “anywhere in the world” of Ascend artificial intelligence chips made by China’s Huawei Technologies violates the US government’s export controls.

It also warned against the use of “US AI chips for training and inference of Chinese AI models”.

What’s in the offing for Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

Saudi Arabia’s state-run investment firm has created a company called Humain that is spearheading a push by the kingdom into AI infrastructure.

Under a deal announced during a visit by Trump to the Gulf region, Humain is to receive “several hundred thousand” of Nvidia’s most advanced processors over the next five years, starting with 18,000 of its cutting-edge GB300 Grace Blackwell products and its InfiniBand networking technology.

The Trump administration hasn’t formally announced it has given permission to export the technology, but the president was an active participant in the announcement of the deals.

Global AI, a US tech venture, also plans to collaborate with Humain, in an agreement expected to be worth billions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon.com and Humain are investing US$5 billion in an “AI zone” in Saudi Arabia. California-based Cisco Systems is also partnering with Humain as well as with the AI company G42, which is based in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.