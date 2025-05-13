Trump starts Gulf visit focusing on mega economic deals

RIYADH: United States President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (May 13) on a four-day visit to the wealthy Gulf region, focusing more on economic deals than pressing regional security matters ranging from war in Gaza to talks over Iran's nuclear programme.

With a who's who of powerful American business leaders in tow, Trump is visiting Riyadh, site of a Saudi-US Investment Forum, before going to Qatar on Wednesday and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. He has not scheduled a stop in Israel, a decision that has raised questions about where Israel stands in Washington's priorities.

"While energy remains a cornerstone of our relationship, the investments and business opportunities in the kingdom have expanded and multiplied many, many times over," Saudi Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said as he opened the forum.

"As a result ... when Saudis and Americans join forces, very good things happen, more often than not, great things happen when those joint ventures happen," he said before Trump's arrival.

Trump is hoping to secure trillions of dollars of investments from the Gulf oil producers. Saudi Arabia had pledged US$600 billion but Trump has said he wants US$1 trillion from the kingdom, one of Washington's most important allies.