Commentary: Stakes will only get higher in the Middle East under second Trump term

SINGAPORE: Middle Eastern leaders now find themselves having to deal with a new reality of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States. While he is not an unknown quantity this time around, his election will be greeted with optimism in some countries and dread in others.

Without a need to seek re-election in 2028, Trump will be largely unfettered in pursuit of his goals, and perhaps only limited by a desire to cement a legacy – both for himself, and for the MAGA movement he spawned. In this respect, a clear winner of the US election outcome will be Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu certainly thought so and wasted no time in being among the first to offer his congratulations to the incoming president.

During his first term, Trump handed a number of gifts to Israel, including recognising Jerusalem as its capital, the annexed Golan Heights as its territory, and delivering the Abraham Accords that normalised relations between Israel and several Arab states.

This time around, at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, Trump’s gift may be to look away and let Israel “finish the job”, as he has said.